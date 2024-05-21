Mum ‘devastated’ as sentimental keepsakes are removed from daughter’s grave

A heartbroken mum has described how “devastated” she was to discover sentimental items had been removed from her daughter’s grave in Stonehaven.

Friends and family have left a number of touching tributes for Robyn Munro at Fetteresso Cemetery since she died in September last year.

“Robyn was amazing – the life and soul of the party,” her mum, Magi Allan, said.

“She was 29 when she passed last year – she’s sorely missed.”

When Robyn’s grandparents visited the graveyard on Sunday, the grave marker and trinkets, including robin ornaments and a jar of lights and sweets, were gone.

“Everything was just little tributes,” Magi said. “They were all sentimental items. Not of value but they meant a lot to us.

“I’d put out a rose quartz angel and there was a giraffe tag. Various little plants, there was quite a lot of stuff.

“I’m devastated. Especially about the grave marker, it’s left her grave unmarked. It’s so wrong.”

Sentimental items missing from grave in Stonehaven

It is not known who removed, or stole, the items, but Magi has been told the council were not involved.

She believes it must have happened very recently as friends and family visit the grave often.

“I was looking for the items on the stairs and in bushes but it was too upsetting,” she added.

“For me, it’s not somewhere I want to be a lot. Friends and family go regularly and that comforts me.

“I’m just trying to deal with what happened – it was a shock.”

Magi shared a plea online for the items to be returned to “where they belong” but nothing has reappeared so far.

“Yesterday I called the funeral director – he was wonderful,” she said. “He was my first port of call to see if he could help.

“Straight away he got a new grave marker ordered. I met him there and he placed it himself yesterday.

“I just hope sharing will hopefully stop others from have to deal with something like this. Someone could see and realise what they did has caused devastation.

“And, I’m going to report it to the police so they know it’s something to watch out for.”