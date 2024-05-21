Mum ‘devastated’ as sentimental keepsakes are removed from daughter’s grave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum ‘devastated’ as sentimental keepsakes are removed from daughter’s grave

Gifts and tributes are missing from Robyn Munro's grave at Fetteresso Cemetery in Stonehaven.

By Ellie Milne
Robyn Munro and Magi Allan
Magi Allan and her daughter, Robyn Munro. Image: Magi Allan.

A heartbroken mum has described how “devastated” she was to discover sentimental items had been removed from her daughter’s grave in Stonehaven.

Friends and family have left a number of touching tributes for Robyn Munro at Fetteresso Cemetery since she died in September last year.

“Robyn was amazing – the life and soul of the party,” her mum, Magi Allan, said.

“She was 29 when she passed last year – she’s sorely missed.”

Trinkets around Robyn's Munro's grave
Some of the gifts and tributes left at Robyn’s grave – all of them are now gone. Image: Magi Allan.

When Robyn’s grandparents visited the graveyard on Sunday, the grave marker and trinkets, including robin ornaments and a jar of lights and sweets, were gone.

“Everything was just little tributes,” Magi said. “They were all sentimental items. Not of value but they meant a lot to us.

“I’d put out a rose quartz angel and there was a giraffe tag. Various little plants, there was quite a lot of stuff.

“I’m devastated. Especially about the grave marker, it’s left her grave unmarked. It’s so wrong.”

Robyn Munro
Robyn Munro lived in Stonehaven her whole life. Image: Magi Allan.

Sentimental items missing from grave in Stonehaven

It is not known who removed, or stole, the items, but Magi has been told the council were not involved.

She believes it must have happened very recently as friends and family visit the grave often.

“I was looking for the items on the stairs and in bushes but it was too upsetting,” she added.

Robyn Munro grave marker
A new grave marker was put in place on Monday. Image: Mag Allan.

“For me, it’s not somewhere I want to be a lot. Friends and family go regularly and that comforts me.

“I’m just trying to deal with what happened – it was a shock.”

Magi shared a plea online for the items to be returned to “where they belong” but nothing has reappeared so far.

Magi Allan and Robyn Munro
Robyn – who was a loyal Dons fan – and her mum, Magi. Image: Magi Allan.

“Yesterday I called the funeral director – he was wonderful,” she said. “He was my first port of call to see if he could help.

“Straight away he got a new grave marker ordered. I met him there and he placed it himself yesterday.

“I just hope sharing will hopefully stop others from have to deal with something like this. Someone could see and realise what they did has caused devastation.

“And, I’m going to report it to the police so they know it’s something to watch out for.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The branch will close later this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Popular Inverurie patisserie Almondine to close its doors
Don Marr and Michael Bennett stand next to the concrete roadblock. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Johnshaven residents baffled as blundering workers block road with huge concrete block
Allan Strachan refused to apologise as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Callous Aboyne thief stole beloved dad's memorial stone - then tried to flog it…
Heavy rains will shower Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands .Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flood warning: Heavy rain threat for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands
TWMA
Aberdeen firm TWMA adding jobs and growing sales globally
Shaun Rose was jailed after he subjected a woman to a terrifying attempted robbery in South Silver Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/Google.
Jail for attempted robber who cornered woman into tenement and told her he had…
Dee Buchanan. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver succeeds in bid to have disqualification cut short
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that has been approved for Ellon
Confirmed: McDonald's coming to Ellon as popular plans approved
Police car with blue lights going.
Man, 18, taken to hospital following A950 New Pitsligo crash
This former bank building could become new Aberdeen city centre student flats.
'There is no need': Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats
7