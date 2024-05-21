Caley Thistle chairman confirms club will remain full-time despite relegation to League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chairman confirms club will remain full-time despite relegation to League One

"Devastated" Ross Morrison issues statement after Inverness are relegated from the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS

Relegated Caley Thistle will remain full-time in League One as chairman Ross Morrison called for unity as crunch boardroom talks continue this week.

The club’s board have met this week as they prepare for life in the third tier following Saturday’s play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies.

On Tuesday night, the Caley Jags, who were Scottish Cup winners nine years ago, issued the following statement from Morrison on behalf of the board.

It said: “This past weekend has been hugely disappointing for everyone associated with the club, and we were all totally devastated.

“Ultimately our results over the entire season, particularly at home, were simply not good enough and we must now reflect on the lessons learned from this season and start to prepare for the challenges ahead in League One.

“The goal of everyone at the Caledonian Stadium is to return to the Championship as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we must continue to focus on the long-term stability and development of the club both on and off the pitch, to ensure our sustainability.

“We have been working for a number of weeks on a comprehensive restructuring plan for what we believe is the best way forward for ICTFC, details of which will be announced in the next few days, but following last night’s board meeting, I can confirm that the club will remain full-time next season and I thank everyone in advance for showing some patience as we make sure that plan is finalised.”

Failure arrived ‘brutally’ on Saturday

Morrison had a further message for ICT’s fantastic support as they come to terms with a drop down a division.

He added: “I believe that while the events of the weekend were distressing for all of us, now is the time to demonstrate unity.

“In football, it is inevitable that failure will visit every club at some time across the years but when it arrives as brutally as it did for us last week, it is important that we take the extra day or two in order to make the correct decisions so that we emerge stronger.

“We cannot thank our fans enough for the fantastic support they have given the team, both at home and away, throughout the season.

“Your commitment to the club is an inspiration and one of the foundations that will support us going forward.

“Once again, we would like to thank you all for your continued and valued support and hope you will remain with us on the next part of the club’s journey.”

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness will host League One football from August. image: SNS

Inverness and Queen’s stay full-time

Remaining full-time means Caley Thistle and Queen of the South would be the only two full-time sides in League One, while Cove Rangers operate a hybrid model of full-time and part-time players.

Arbroath, who went down as the basement team in the Championship last month, are returning to part-time status under their manager Jim McIntyre.

Inverness are also exploring the potential to secure much-needed cash through stadium – or at least a stand – sponsorship at the Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time after the Championship play-off second leg defeat to Hamilton which sealed their club’s relegation. Image: SNS.

Accies took ICT’s Championship spot

Caley Thistle finished ninth in the Championship, one point behind Queen’s Park and just three points adrift of Morton.

They defeated Montrose 1-0 in the play-off semi-final but fell to a 5-3 aggregate defeat against John Rankin’s Accies, who take their place in the Championship – one year after they fell into League One via the play-offs.

It’s understood a meeting took place on Tuesday to discuss with non-playing staff the impact of relegation on their roles.

