Flood warning: Heavy rain threat for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Drivers warned weather could cause disruption on roads across the region.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Heavy rains will shower Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands .Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Heavy rains will shower Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands .Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning for “heavy rain” has been issued for the north-and north this week.

It will affect Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness, between 12pm on Wednesday, May 22 and 6pm on Thursday, May 23.

The Met Office has warned that the heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption in the affected areas.

The weather agency said that some places could see 60 to 80 mm of rain falling in 12 hours.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are affected by the weather warning. Image: Met Office

Weather warning for the north and north-east

In addition to flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office reported there is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a small possibility of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Yellow weather warning: Affected areas

The weather warning is in place for the whole Aberdeenshire and Moray.

It will also hit a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness.

Traffic disruption may occur. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Several towns north and south of the Highland Capital will also be affected, including Aviemore, Kingussie, Alness, Invergordon, Nairn, Dingwall, Cromarty, Dornoch, Golspie, Tain and Brora among others.

The weather warning follows a warm and sunny week in the region, where temperatures of over 20C have been reached over the past days.

