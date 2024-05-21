Macduff man known as ‘Poozer’ reported missing

A 50-year-old man has been reported missing from Macduff, prompting police to issue an appeal for information.

Lewis Adams has been missing since the weekend, having last been seen around 8pm on Sunday, May 19, in the Old Gamrie Road area of Macduff.

He is also known as Poozer and is described as around 5 ft 11 ins, medium build, fair complexion, facial hair, and brown hair.

It is not known what he may be wearing.

Police have issued an appeal to the public seeking information to help find Mr Adams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotlandhttps://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us/ on 101, quoting incident 3848 of Sunday, May 19.