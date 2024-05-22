Aberdeen’s first Olympic medallist, David Wilkie, dies aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s first Olympic medallist, David Wilkie, dies aged 70

The swimmer won gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

By Chris Cromar
David Wilkie swimming.
David Wilkie has died at the age of 70.

The first Aberdonian to win an Olympic gold medal back in 1976, swimmer David Wilkie, has died at the age of 70.

He clinched gold at the Montreal summer games nearly 50 years ago and it was during these that he also won a silver and broke the breaststroke world record.

That record remained unbeaten for six years.

Aged 22 at the time, Wilkie was the first British male swimmer to win an Olympic gold for 68 years.

After his success, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost R. Lennox said: “We recognise the great service he has done to sport, the country and the city.”

Born in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo in 1954 due to both his parents – who hailed from Aberdeen – being stationed there, he returned to the north-east after his honours in Canada and declared “this is my home”.

David Wilkie standing up.
David Wilkie was Aberdeen’s first ever Olympic Games’ medallist. Image: AP/Steve Lewis/Shutterstock.

It was in Sir Lanka that he first learned to swim and he spent many times at Bon Accord Baths in the Granite City when his family returned home to visit family.

At the age of 11, he was sent to Scotland and attended Daniel Stewart’s College in Edinburgh as a boarding pupil.

In 1969, Wilkie represented Britain for the first time internationally and a year later he broke the British record for 200-metre breaststroke, whilst going on to win his first medal at that year’s Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

David Wilkie with his MBE.
Wilkie received an MBE in 1977. Image: George Harris/Evening News/Shutterstock.

A silver medal for 200m breaststroke followed at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and a year later the 18-year-old started a swimming scholarship at Miami University in Florida.

During the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Aberdeen swimmer won two golds and a silver in breaststroke and medley contests at competition.

Title record still stands

In 1977, Wilkie received an MBE for services to swimming and five years later was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Having retired from swimming in 1978, to this day he continues to be the only person to have held British, American, Commonwealth, European, world and Olympic swimming titles at the same time.

