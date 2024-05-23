Rishi Sunak expected in Highlands today as election campaign begins

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to visit the Highlands later today after pulling the trigger on the general election campaign.

His visit north of the border comes just a day after he announced voters will go to the polls on July 4 – earlier than many expected.

The Conservative Party leader is hoping to hold onto votes in seats where its a straight race between the party and the SNP, including in the north-east and Moray.

But he was criticised for disrupting family holiday plans in Scotland and turning the summer election into a rush for postal votes.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “The Scottish Conservatives are ready to take the fight to the SNP and beat the nationalists in crucial seats up and down Scotland.

“This election in Scotland is a huge opportunity to defeat the SNP and put an end to their obsession with independence for good.

“If voters unite in the many seats where it’s a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP, we can get rid of nationalist MPs who have never focused on the things that really matter.

“In key seats up and down Scotland, only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP and get all of the attention on to voters’ top priorities, such as creating good jobs, reducing NHS waiting lists and investing in schools.”

Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, Mr Sunak made the economy and combating the global security threats facing the UK the key elements of his pitch to the nation.

In response, Sir Keir Starmer told voters: “Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain.”

First Minister John Swinney said he is looking forward to leading the SNP in this general election campaign.

He added: “This is the moment to remove the Tory government and put Scotland first by voting SNP. We will work night and day to protect them from the damage done by Westminster.

“The SNP offers a better future to the broken Westminster consensus.

“In this election we’ll be making the case why decisions about Scotland should be made here – and I’ll take that message to every part of Scotland.”