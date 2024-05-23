Girls Aloud ticket prices slashed by 50% for Aberdeen gig

Aberdeen fans of Girls Aloud could pick up a bargain with ticket prices slashed by 50%.

The girl band is currently touring the country with their new live concert, The Girls Aloud Show.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunited back in November to announce a new tour, belting out some of their greatest hits.

The foursome are also paying tribute to fifth member Sarah Harding who died in 2021 from breast cancer.

As the Aberdeen concert gets nearer, it has been announced that tickets for several venues have been slashed to half price.

This includes their Aberdeen gig at the P&J Live where the band is due to perform on Tuesday, June 4.

The announcement relates to just Ticketmaster sales, with an announcement saying: “50% off tickets to see Girls Aloud.

“This offer runs from 12:00 on Thursday 23 May 2024 until 23:59 on Wednesday 29 May.”

This mean the cheapest tickets which were originally £71.20 are now down to £37.25, and the best seats in the front block closest to the stage were £99.20 – now down to £51.75.

The deal does not appear to include platinum or VIP tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the P&J Live website or through Ticketmaster.