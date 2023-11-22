Girls Aloud to Jump into Aberdeen for 21st anniversary show

Noughties pop band, Girls Aloud is heading to Aberdeen next year for a huge arena tour.

It has been 21 years since the girl band jumped into the music scene, dominating the charts with a series of hit singles.

To celebrate this milestone, Cheryl, Nadine, Kimberley and Nicola are returning to the stage next year.

Announcing a huge arena tour across the UK and Ireland, the group will make a stop in the Granite City for a night – set to be “Something Kinda Ooooh”.

The group will play at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Girls Aloud headed to Aberdeen

The show will feature all of the band’s historic pop hits – including No.1 songs Sound Of The Underground, The Promise and I’ll Stand By You, alongside cast-iron classics such as Love Machine, Call The Shots, Biology, Jump and The Show.

The girls feel it’s now the “right time” to celebrate the band, two-years on from member Sarah Harding’s death.

Sarah died in September 2021, at the age of 39, after battling breast cancer. She revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Talks of an anniversary show have been in the works for a few years, but the group felt it wasn’t the right time until now.

Band member Cheryl said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago.

“The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon.

‘It’s the right time’

“But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Girls Aloud were arguably the most successful girl group of the 00s – selling an excess of 5 million albums in the UK.

The band also hold the Guinness World Record for their 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles.

Sound Of The Underground was the 2002 Christmas number one, spending four weeks at the top of the charts and selling over a half a million copies in the process.

Tickets on sale in December

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing said: “The much anticipated come back is finally happening and we are delighted to have secured a date for Aberdeen.

“With two decades of iconic hits, dance routines and girl power that exudes confidence and sass, the group is sure to deliver an electrifying performance. Call the shots and get ready to secure your tickets.”

Tickets go on sale on December 1 at 9am and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website here.

Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on November 29 at 9am and venue presale can be accessed on November 30 at 9am.