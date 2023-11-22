Girls Aloud to Jump into Aberdeen for 21st anniversary show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Girls Aloud to Jump into Aberdeen for 21st anniversary show

The pop band say it's the right time' as they announce a huge arena tour including a night at P&J Live.

By Shanay Taylor
Noughties pop band, Girls Aloud is heading to Aberdeen next year for a huge arena tour.

It has been 21 years since the girl band jumped into the music scene, dominating the charts with a series of hit singles.

To celebrate this milestone, Cheryl, Nadine, Kimberley and Nicola are returning to the stage next year.

Announcing a huge arena tour across the UK and Ireland, the group will make a stop in the Granite City for a night – set to be “Something Kinda Ooooh”.

The group will play at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The girls feel it’s ‘the right time’ to come together after the death of Sarah Harding, centre, who died in 2021. Ian West/PA Wire

The show will feature all of the band’s historic pop hits – including No.1 songs Sound Of The Underground, The Promise and I’ll Stand By You, alongside cast-iron classics such as Love Machine, Call The Shots, Biology, Jump and The Show.

The girls feel it’s now the “right time” to celebrate the band, two-years on from member Sarah Harding’s death.

Sarah died in September 2021, at the age of 39, after battling breast cancer. She revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Talks of an anniversary show have been in the works for a few years, but the group felt it wasn’t the right time until now.

Band member Cheryl said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago.

Girls Aloud hit the music scene 21 years ago. PA Wire

“The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon.

‘It’s the right time’

“But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Girls Aloud were arguably the most successful girl group of the 00s – selling an excess of 5 million albums in the UK.

The band also hold the Guinness World Record for their 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles.

Sound Of The Underground was the 2002 Christmas number one, spending four weeks at the top of the charts and selling over a half a million copies in the process.

Tickets on sale in December

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing said: “The much anticipated come back is finally happening and we are delighted to have secured a date for Aberdeen.

“With two decades of iconic hits, dance routines and girl power that exudes confidence and sass, the group is sure to deliver an electrifying performance. Call the shots and get ready to secure your tickets.”

Tickets go on sale on December 1 at 9am and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website here.

Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on November 29 at 9am and venue presale can be accessed on November 30 at 9am.

