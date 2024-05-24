Three guinea pigs found dead in plastic bag behind Westhill bus shelter

Three guinea pigs have been found dead behind a bus shelter in an Aberdeenshire town.

A member of the public discovered the deceased animals inside a Tesco plastic bag in Westhill on Monday morning.

The bag had been left behind a bus stop on Westhill Road.

After making the grim discovery, the person called the Scottish SPCA helpline.

Guinea pigs were malnourished

The animal charity carried out a post mortem and discovered all three guinea pigs were “malnourished”.

Now, they are appealing for information from the public.

Fiona Mackenzie, SSPCA inspector, said: “We received a call regarding three guinea pigs who had been found dead within a plastic bag behind a bus shelter.

“One of the guinea pigs was all white in colour, one was white with a black patch on their head and the other was black, tan and white.

“A post mortem was carried out and found that all three guinea pigs were in a malnourished state.

“If anyone recognises these guinea pigs or has any information surrounding their circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”