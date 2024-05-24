Three guinea pigs found dead in plastic bag behind Westhill bus shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three guinea pigs found dead in plastic bag behind Westhill bus shelter

SSPCA is appealing for information about the upsetting discovery.

By Ellie Milne
two guinea pigs
Three guinea pigs were found dead in Westhill. Image: AP Photo/Karel Navarro.

Three guinea pigs have been found dead behind a bus shelter in an Aberdeenshire town.

A member of the public discovered the deceased animals inside a Tesco plastic bag in Westhill on Monday morning.

The bag had been left behind a bus stop on Westhill Road.

After making the grim discovery, the person called the Scottish SPCA helpline.

Guinea pigs were malnourished

The animal charity carried out a post mortem and discovered all three guinea pigs were “malnourished”.

Now, they are appealing for information from the public.

Fiona Mackenzie, SSPCA inspector, said: “We received a call regarding three guinea pigs who had been found dead within a plastic bag behind a bus shelter.

“One of the guinea pigs was all white in colour, one was white with a black patch on their head and the other was black, tan and white.

“A post mortem was carried out and found that all three guinea pigs were in a malnourished state.

“If anyone recognises these guinea pigs or has any information surrounding their circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

