Girl, nine, rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Inverurie

A nine-year-old girl was rushed to hospital yesterday after being struck by a car in Inverurie.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance after the incident on Burghmuir Drive just before 4pm on Saturday.

Her condition is unknown.

Police today confirmed the incident, which took place near the Aberdeenshire town’s Garioch Sports Centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Saturday, May 25, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie.

“The pedestrian, a nine-year-old girl, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.