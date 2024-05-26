Thunderstorm warning issued for north and north-east as residents braced for 11 hours of rain

The Met Office has issued a new yellow thunderstorm weather warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The weather warning will be in effect between 11am and 10pm tomorrow.

The forecasting authority expects the extreme weather to affect large parts of Scotland.

Inverness, Moray, some of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire have all come under the new warning.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Residents in the area have been warned of “slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms which may cause flooding and disruption in places.”

They also added that those in the area should be braced for heavy rainfall and that the lighting may cause disruption with unpredictable impacts.

The update added: “Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but 10-20 mm in an hour is likely in places with a chance of up to 30-40 mm in a few hours.

“Lightning may also cause impacts.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

