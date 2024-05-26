Thunderstorm warning issued for north and north-east as residents braced for 11 hours of rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorm warning issued for north and north-east as residents braced for 11 hours of rain

Residents in the north and north-east have been warned of "slow moving rain and thunderstorms in the area."

By Graham Fleming
The weather warning was just issued today. Image: DC Thomson.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow thunderstorm weather warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The weather warning will be in effect between 11am and 10pm tomorrow.

The forecasting authority expects the extreme weather to affect large parts of Scotland.

Inverness, Moray, some of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire have all come under the new warning.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Residents in the area have been warned of “slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms which may cause flooding and disruption in places.”

They also added that those in the area should be braced for heavy rainfall and that the lighting may cause disruption with unpredictable impacts.

The update added: “Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but 10-20 mm in an hour is likely in places with a chance of up to 30-40 mm in a few hours.

“Lightning may also cause impacts.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

