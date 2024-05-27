North East MSP Tess White questions delays as life-saving test for pregnant women ‘held up by lack of funding’

North-East MSP Tess White has questioned the serious delays as Scottish medical laboratories struggle to set up a life-saving test for mothers at serious risk in pregnancy.

Early last year the Scottish Government issued directives to health boards to carry out checks for a condition called pre-eclampsia which risks the lives of both mothers and babies.

But leading scientists say funding needed to set up and carry out the tests has not been provided.

White, the Conservative Women’s Health spokesperson, became dangerously ill with pre-eclampsia while pregnant with her son, James.

She said: “I was seriously ill while expecting my son and it’s shocking that mums are still at risk. I could not face having another baby for fear of losing both our lives next time round. Scotland should do the same as the rest of the UK and many other countries worldwide.”

Delays to testing

The Sunday Post revealed last week that despite a Scottish Government directive to health boards to proceed with the Placental Growth Factor test, none said they routinely offered it to mothers at risk.

Grampian health board said it had no plans to introduce the test, while a number of others said plans had been drawn up, but funding had yet to be allocated.

Dr Allan Wilson, vice president of the UK Institute of Biomedical Science and consultant in NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Funding for the PlGF test is tight.

“The issue with making it available to mothers is that there is not any local funding in Scottish health boards to support the adoption of the test. Money is needed to pay for the test and, in some areas of Scotland, extra equipment.

“The Scottish Health Technologies Group has approved it.”

John Swinney promised in First Minister’s Questions last week that the Scottish Government had written to health boards to discover if they need more support and would meet with campaigners and the Health Secretary and ensure boards offered the test.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon backed the call and lauded the Sunday Post campaign for the test.

Our sister title revealed last week that young mum Lisa Watson almost died five months after the Scottish Government asked health boards to set up the tests. Her baby son, Angus, died after being born prematurely as obstetricians had to deliver him to save his mum’s life.

David Wells, chief executive of the Institute, says that the PlFG test saves lives and NHS money.

“The cost of treating a seriously ill mother and baby and indeed any long-term health consequences to them is outweighed by using the PlGF test. It detects mothers at risk and allows doctors to intervene.

“The problem is that the NHS is run in a way which allows little oversight into true costs. Buying the testing equipment makes compassionate and economic sense. The money is in our health system and it needs wiser administration.”

Pre-eclampsia

Around one in 20 of Scotland’s expectant mothers suffer from pre-eclampsia, say the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Leading charity Action on Pre-eclampsia revealed the poor access to testing in freedom of information requests to Scottish health boards revealed none offered the test. Many boards cited a lack of funding from the Scottish Government.

APEC CEO Marcus Green said: “It is now in the interest of brave families who have shared their stories that we move forward urgently, get this meeting in the diary and work out how to deliver lifesaving PlGF tests to Scottish mums and babies.”