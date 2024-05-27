Search under way for occupants of car which crashed on A90 Balmedie slip road

Police are currently looking for the occupants of a car which crashed on the A90 slip road near Balmedie.

Emergency services were called on Monday morning following reports of a one-car collision on the northbound slip road of the A90 at Balmedie.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene the occupants of the car were not there.

Officers are now trying to track them down.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Monday, May 27, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A90 slip exit at Balmedie.

“Emergency services attended but the occupants of the car had left the location.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate whoever was in the car. “