Search under way for occupants of car which crashed on A90 Balmedie slip road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search under way for occupants of car which crashed on A90 Balmedie slip road

The collision happened at around 9am this morning.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

Police are currently looking for the occupants of a car which crashed on the A90 slip road near Balmedie.

Emergency services were called on Monday morning following reports of a one-car collision on the northbound slip road of the A90 at Balmedie.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene the occupants of the car were not there.

Officers are now trying to track them down.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Monday, May 27, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A90 slip exit at Balmedie.

“Emergency services attended but the occupants of the car had left the location.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate whoever was in the car. “

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Save our jobs plea
Business chief says next UK Government has 100 days to save 100,000 North Sea…
Tess White MSP.
North-east MSP Tess White questions delays as life-saving test for pregnant women 'held up…
There are plans lodged to turn the former Aberdeen Youth Hostel back into homes.
Aberdeen youth hostel sold for £1.5m could become plush villas
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer fined for abandoning wheelchair-bound man at Inverurie music festival
John Gallagher in 2016. Image: Chris Sumner
Wife of Peterhead prison riot ringleader claims he was treated 'barbarically' while dying of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Broch car dealers' revenge attack and a pervert Scout leader
Tariq Russell admitted being part of a gang who defrauded an elderly woman of more than £17,000. Image: DC Thomson.
Scammer admits being part of £17,000 telephone banking con that preyed on elderly victims
New House, Huntly. Image: Savills.
Ultra-modern Huntly home with cinema room and bar on market for £850k
The incident took place in Inverurie's Burghmuir Drive. Image: Google Maps.
Girl, nine, rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Inverurie
Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Why we can't let Aberdeen's school bullying be swept under the carpet