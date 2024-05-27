Stretch of Deeside Way to close just days before hundreds of Kiltwalkers take route

A section of the Deeside Way former railway line will close for six months – just days before hundreds descend on the route for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

It is due to dangerous trees on the Peterculter part of the 41-mile route, which follows part of the Deeside Way and connects Aberdeen to Ballater.

A 0.7-mile stretch of the walk will be closed off from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station.

A local diversion is being signposted and it is unclear what the council’s decision means for Sunday’s charity Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this year’s event, which will see participants on the “Mighty Stride” walk the 17.8 miles between Duthie Park and Banchory.

The “Wee Wander” route is 3.9 miles and starts at Crathes Castle before ending in the same town, with people on both walks raising money for various charities, with many due to be dressed in kilts and tartan.

Tree works brought forward

The works were initially going to take place later this year to avoid nesting birds, however two trees on the section have recently come down – including one in high winds – so the work is being brought forward for safety reasons.

Adjacent woodland will also be closed so that felling operations can take place on the trees, which are located from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station and at Lovers’ Walk.

The trees, which are located on part of the National Cycle Network, will be replaced by a native shrub species to hold the bank together, with the works set to be completed by the end of November, Aberdeen City Council confirmed.

Council apologises for ‘inconvenience’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Deeside Way is a very popular walking and cycling route, however the safety of people using it is a priority so these dangerous trees must be felled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.”

Kiltwalk has been contacted for comment.