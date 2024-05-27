‘Save our school’: Parents and pupils from Aberdeen Catholic primary fear closure

Parents of pupils from an Aberdeen Catholic school have raised fears it will be shut down.

Last month, Aberdeen City Council launched a feasibility study on the future of denominational schools in the city.

Those who attend Holy Family RC Primary School on Summerhill Terrace are encouraging others to share their views to “save” their school.

It is one of three Roman Catholic primary schools in Aberdeen alongside St Peter’s and St Joseph’s.

Their catchment area covers the whole city, as well as some of Aberdeenshire.

The council has said there are more spaces than needed across the three schools, which also need improvements to their buildings.

The study will be used to help determine what actions the council should take with the denominational schools to avoid them “having too much unused capacity”.

It is open online until Friday, June 7.

Worries about potential school closures

The current “challenges” at each primary school have been identified with Holy Family described as “one of the smallest primary schools in the city”.

It adds the building may not be suitable to deliver the modern curriculum.

“Significant” issues with the condition of the St Joseph’s and St Peter’s building were also raised, however, plans are already in place to refurbish and extend the latter.

Once these works are completed, the three schools will have capacity for 1,085 places but a school roll of only 771 pupils.

As these plans are already in place, any proposed options from the study will focus on reducing numbers at the other two schools.

Parents from Holy Family, which 168 pupils attend, have raised fears they could be facing the closure of their school.

Those who attend the school have shared a plea online for Aberdeen residents to share their views.

A “Save our School” poster shared on social media states: “Every view counts. With enough responses we’ll tell Aberdeen City Council how important Holy Family is to us pupils.”

Views sought on Aberdeen Catholic schools

Options highlighted in the study include merging two schools into one building or changing the catchment areas to reduce capacity, as well as looking at refurbishing or rebuilding schools.

The council has stated any proposals to close schools will require a formal public consultation before a decision is made.

Information supporting the study states: “As the feasibility study is carried out, we are inviting pupils, parents, school staff, community groups and other stakeholders to comment on the likely options for long term Roman Catholic primary school provision, and how these options might impact on them if they were taken forwards.

“Feedback received from stakeholders will be included in the feasibility study and will be considered when identifying a preferred option.”

While the study focuses on the city’s primary schools, it also asks if there should be a dedicated Roman Catholic secondary school in the city.

The findings will be presented to the education committee later this year.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.