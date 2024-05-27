‘Save our school’: Parents and pupils from Aberdeen Catholic primary fear closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save our school’: Parents and pupils from Aberdeen Catholic primary fear closure

The future of the city's three Catholic primary schools is being considered.

By Ellie Milne
Holy Family RC is one of three Catholic primary schools in Aberdeen.
Holy Family RC is one of three Catholic primary schools in Aberdeen.

Parents of pupils from an Aberdeen Catholic school have raised fears it will be shut down.

Last month, Aberdeen City Council launched a feasibility study on the future of denominational schools in the city.

Those who attend Holy Family RC Primary School on Summerhill Terrace are encouraging others to share their views to “save” their school.

It is one of three Roman Catholic primary schools in Aberdeen alongside St Peter’s and St Joseph’s.

Their catchment area covers the whole city, as well as some of Aberdeenshire.

Exterior of St Joseph's RC School
St Joseph’s RC School on Queens Road in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The council has said there are more spaces than needed across the three schools, which also need improvements to their buildings.

The study will be used to help determine what actions the council should take with the denominational schools to avoid them “having too much unused capacity”.

It is open online until Friday, June 7.

Worries about potential school closures

The current “challenges” at each primary school have been identified with Holy Family described as “one of the smallest primary schools in the city”.

It adds the building may not be suitable to deliver the modern curriculum.

“Significant” issues with the condition of the St Joseph’s and St Peter’s building were also raised, however, plans are already in place to refurbish and extend the latter.

Once these works are completed, the three schools will have capacity for 1,085 places but a school roll of only 771 pupils.

Save our school poster
‘Save our school’ poster from the Holy Family RC Primary School community. Image: Facebook.

As these plans are already in place, any proposed options from the study will focus on reducing numbers at the other two schools.

Parents from Holy Family, which 168 pupils attend, have raised fears they could be facing the closure of their school.

Those who attend the school have shared a plea online for Aberdeen residents to share their views.

A “Save our School” poster shared on social media states: “Every view counts. With enough responses we’ll tell Aberdeen City Council how important Holy Family is to us pupils.”

Views sought on Aberdeen Catholic schools

Options highlighted in the study include merging two schools into one building or changing the catchment areas to reduce capacity, as well as looking at refurbishing or rebuilding schools.

The council has stated any proposals to close schools will require a formal public consultation before a decision is made.

St Peter's RC School
St Peter’s RC School will move to the nearby Old Aberdeen House in the future. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Information supporting the study states: “As the feasibility study is carried out, we are inviting pupils, parents, school staff, community groups and other stakeholders to comment on the likely options for long term Roman Catholic primary school provision, and how these options might impact on them if they were taken forwards.

“Feedback received from stakeholders will be included in the feasibility study and will be considered when identifying a preferred option.”

While the study focuses on the city’s primary schools, it also asks if there should be a dedicated Roman Catholic secondary school in the city.

The findings will be presented to the education committee later this year.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

