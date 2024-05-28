School dinner staff to take over running of café at Aden Country Park

The café at Aden Country Park will reopen to the public with a new team of staff this summer.

The facility at the Mintlaw park was forced to close in January due to rising business costs.

It had previously undergone a “massive facelift” and was taken over by the Buchan Development Trust in September 2022.

Now, it has been confirmed the café – located in the central courtyard area – will be able to welcome customers once again thanks to Aberdeenshire Council.

The staff team which mainly provides catering to schools across the region has been recruited to run the facility at Aden Country Park.

It is expected to reopen at some point during the school summer holidays but a date has not been set yet.

Aden Country Park café one of many catering opportunities

On Saturday, catering staff employed by the local authority also started running the Splash Cafe at Stonehaven Open Air Pool.

The change of hands coincided with a celebration for the pool’s 90th anniversary which was marked with an open day celebration.

The two community cafes will be run by the service team of 945 employees who also work across more than 150 schools and Woodhill House.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed: “Our in-house catering service will be taking over the running of the cafes at Stonehaven Open Air Pool, which was open to the public on Saturday, and at Aden Country Park later in the summer.

“This provides an exciting opportunity for the in-house catering service—which has predominantly been associated with school catering.”

The council added the catering service team is working with colleagues from Live Life Aberdeenshire to explore “several” other catering opportunities in the area.

This includes the catering facilities at the Sir Arthur Grant Outdoor Centre near Monymusk.