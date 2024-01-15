Aden Country Park café closes due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aden Country Park café closes due to rising costs

The café re-opened in September 2022 following a "massive facelift".

By Bailey Moreton
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The café at Aden Country Park is closing due to rising business costs.

The Buchan Development Partnership announced this evening that it was taking “the difficult decision” to close the popular coffee spot at Mintlaw down.

The café reopened in September 2022 after undergoing a “massive facelift” with new insulation and heaters installed, revamped toilets and a new range of gluten-free and vegan options put on the menu.

It had been taken over by management of the Buchan Development Initiative, the business arm of Buchan Development Partnership, and meant that the premises was now owned and run by members of the community.

But tonight the charity partnership said the venture could not go on any longer.

Buchan Development Partnership made a number of improvements ahead of the café’s reopening in 2022. Image: Aden Café.

A spokesperson wrote in a post on Facebook: “It is with regret, we now announce the closure of our popular café.

“The decision was taken by the board of trustees in response to the rising costs to run the business.

“The directors would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to create a friendly, welcoming café and most especially our customers who have been a pleasure to meet and serve.”

Aden Café had been “missed” by the community

Following its revamp in 2022, Buchan Development Initiative said they were delighted to have secured the lease for the café as they knew how much it has been “missed by visitors to the park”.

They said in a statement: “Aden Café has undergone a massive facelift in recent months and is now looking lovely for our opening.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the local community, as the profits from the Aden Café will be used by Buchan Development Partnership to provide free support and advice to Buchan community groups and organisations.”

On its website, the café says that “wherever possible” it would support local producers, using suppliers such as Peter’s Ices.

Dog walkers out for a stroll in Aden Country Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Numerous people took to social media tonight to say how sad they are to hear about the closure.

Leigh Henderson said: “This will be such a loss.”

Margaret-Jane Cardno added: “So sorry to read this. It was a lovely café & a great asset to the park.

“Hopefully a positive solution can be found going forward.”

Sandra Lyons said: “Such a shame. A park needs a café and this will be missed.

“Perhaps another solution will be found.”

Stewart Milne Group: Workers ‘gobsmacked’ over firm’s collapse

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group: Workers 'gobsmacked' over firm's collapse
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Aberdeen and Dundee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat's legs together and torturing it
Sledders enjoy the snow in Aberdeen.
Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers - all the best pictures…
BrewDog beer glasses.
North-east MSP seeks meeting with BrewDog over pay
George 'Brian' Alden was found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
Crown Street high-speed driver who caused horror crash is jailed
Lect Ski Resort.
Ski reports: Snowfall delight for skiers and snowboarders at most north resorts
Overnight snowfall has caused travel chaos across the region.
IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads
Dillon Davidson managed to avoid a jail sentence despite being caught in possession of more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs. Image: DC Thomson.
Man avoids prison despite being found with £260,000 cannabis during raid
First Minister Humza Yousaf, pictured next to a copy of Scottish Enterprise's new strategy document.
First minister launches economic growth blueprint in Aberdeen

Conversation