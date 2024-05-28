More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued

Communities across the north and north-east can expect a second spell of thunderstorms as a dozen flood alerts come into force across Scotland.

Met Office forecasters have issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering large parts of the Highlands and Grampian.

The warning will come into effect from 10am on May 29 and remain in place until 7pm.

Inverness, Dingwall, Golspie, Bonar Bridge, Beauly, Drumnadrochit, Fort Augustus, Aviemore and Kingussie will bear the brunt of the conditions in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, the warning will impact communities as far east as Inverurie.

Despite the conditions, temperatures are set to reach highs of 15 degrees in some parts.

With a spell of heavy rain on the horizon, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a dozen flood alerts across Scotland.

Alerts have been imposed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside and Wester Ross.

People are being advised to remain vigilant while taking measures to safeguard their homes and family.

The warning comes just one day after dark clouds plunged Moray communities into darkness amidst a spell of heavy rain.

What can communities expect?

Forecasters are warning weather conditions on Wednesday could lead to disruption to transport as a result of localised flooding.

Spray and flood water could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists, resulting in a string of road closures.

Local businesses and homeowners are also being braced for the possibility of localised flooding and power cuts amidst tomorrow’s bleak forecast.

Meanwhile, flooding and lightning strikes could grind transport services to a halt, leaving commuters stranded.