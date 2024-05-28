More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued

SEPA has also issued a dozen flood warnings across Scotland.

By Michelle Henderson
Map of Scotland covered by a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms.
The Met Office has today issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering large parts of the north and north-east. Image: Met Office.

Communities across the north and north-east can expect a second spell of thunderstorms as a dozen flood alerts come into force across Scotland.

Met Office forecasters have issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering large parts of the Highlands and Grampian.

The warning will come into effect from 10am on May 29 and remain in place until 7pm.

Inverness, Dingwall, Golspie, Bonar Bridge, Beauly, Drumnadrochit, Fort Augustus, Aviemore and Kingussie will bear the brunt of the conditions in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, the warning will impact communities as far east as Inverurie.

Despite the conditions, temperatures are set to reach highs of 15 degrees in some parts.

It’s the second warning for thunderstorms this week; a dark cloud over Elgin before the rain set in yesterday. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

With a spell of heavy rain on the horizon, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a dozen flood alerts across Scotland.

Alerts have been imposed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside and Wester Ross.

People are being advised to remain vigilant while taking measures to safeguard their homes and family.

The warning comes just one day after dark clouds plunged Moray communities into darkness amidst a spell of heavy rain.

What can communities expect?

Forecasters are warning weather conditions on Wednesday could lead to disruption to transport as a result of localised flooding.

Spray and flood water could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists, resulting in a string of road closures.

Local businesses and homeowners are also being braced for the possibility of localised flooding and power cuts amidst tomorrow’s bleak forecast.

Meanwhile, flooding and lightning strikes could grind transport services to a halt, leaving commuters stranded.

