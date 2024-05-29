Which joke told by a nine-year-old Aberdeen schoolgirl won a national comedy competition?

A joke told by a nine-year-old Aberdeen schoolgirl has booked her place in a national comedy competition final.

Ava Mehrabadi, from Broomhill Primary School also pocketed a £100 book voucher for the side-splitting quip.

Now, Ava, in primary five, is set to take her comedy show nationwide after being invited to the final of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ VoiceBox joke competition.

She wowed judges with a comedy routine about her dad’s Saturday morning conversations about golf.

The joke was told as follows: “My dad and my friend’s dad were talking about golf one day, which they do every Saturday morning before they go and play.

“I do not normally listen to them but today I decided to.

“Then they started saying to each other ‘have you got your extra pair of socks!?’

“I then thought to myself ‘why do they need another pair of socks?’ They are not two-year-olds jumping around in the mud. I didn’t realise grown-ups also needed a change of clothes…

“But then, it came to me. The one reason why my dad needs an extra pair of socks is in case they get a hole-in-one.”

Representation across the north and north-east

Ruby Perry from Fraserburgh South Park Primary School will also represent Aberdeenshire in the VoiceBox comedy final.

Only in primary one, she has also booked a ticket to the national final.

Representing the Highlands in the final will also be primary seven pupil Antek Kowal from Lochardil Primary School in Holm, Inverness.

Kids set for nationwide comedy final

Their jokes were told in front of local comedy judges and graded on its originality, delivery and its punchline.

They were put head-to-head with jokes from across their local area, and one was crowned the best in their local region.

Their routines earned them a place in a grand final at Edinburgh’s Scottish Parliament on June 6, where they will compete against 27 other finalists from across the country.

Finalists are in with the chance of winning £500’s worth of Collins Big Cat books for their school for first place, and £200’s worth of Collins Big Cat books for their school for 2nd and 3rd place.

The top three winners will also receive a £100 toy gift card to add to their prizes.