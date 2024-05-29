Fife Council confirms ownership of facility at centre of Caley Thistle training arrangement with Kelty Hearts

Fife Council has confirmed it owns the 3G pitch at the centre of Caley Thistle’s controversial training arrangement with Kelty Hearts.

Inverness last week announced that, following their relegation from the Championship, they had struck up an agreement to switch their training base to New Central Park – the home of League One rivals Kelty.

Caley Jags also announced they would have access to on-site grass pitches, as well as offices for their coaching staff.

The move, which will see Inverness relocate 135 miles for training throughout the week, has heavily angered supporters.

On Tuesday night, ICTFC Supporters’ Trust hosted a highly-attended meeting at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club, which outlined strong opposition to the plans.

It has now emerged that Kelty do not own the community-use facility, on which Fife Council operates bookings.

Fife Council’s community manager Sarah Roxburgh confirmed that Fife Council owns the pitch and that the council had not been involved in the partnership plans recently announced by Kelty Hearts and Inverness Caley Thistle.

She said: “We understand discussions between the two clubs are still ongoing.

“On behalf of Fife Council, we’ll need to be involved to review current booking terms and conditions as well as weigh up the impact that this may have on the availability of the community pitch to other users with any potential benefits.”