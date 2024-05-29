Fife Council confirms ownership of facility at centre of Caley Thistle training arrangement with Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council confirms ownership of facility at centre of Caley Thistle training arrangement with Kelty Hearts

Inverness last week announced they have agreed to relocate their training base to New Central Park.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council has confirmed it owns the 3G pitch at the centre of Caley Thistle’s controversial training arrangement with Kelty Hearts.

Inverness last week announced that, following their relegation from the Championship, they had struck up an agreement to switch their training base to New Central Park – the home of League One rivals Kelty.

Caley Jags also announced they would have access to on-site grass pitches, as well as offices for their coaching staff.

The move, which will see Inverness relocate 135 miles for training throughout the week, has heavily angered supporters.

New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
From June, Caley Thistle will train at Kelty Hearts' New Central Park. Image: SNS

On Tuesday night, ICTFC Supporters’ Trust hosted a highly-attended meeting at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club, which outlined strong opposition to the plans.

It has now emerged that Kelty do not own the community-use facility, on which Fife Council operates bookings.

Fife Council’s community manager Sarah Roxburgh confirmed that Fife Council owns the pitch and that the council had not been involved in the partnership plans recently announced by Kelty Hearts and Inverness Caley Thistle.

She said: “We understand discussions between the two clubs are still ongoing.

“On behalf of Fife Council, we’ll need to be involved to review current booking terms and conditions as well as weigh up the impact that this may have on the availability of the community pitch to other users with any potential benefits.”

Conversation