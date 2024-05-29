Aberdeen shop and eye-catching mural on sale at offers over £365,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen shop and eye-catching mural on sale at offers over £365,000

Country Ways is relocating after trading from the property for more than four decades.

By Keith Findlay
Country Ways and residential accommodation on the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road, Aberdeen, are up for sale. Image: FG Burnett

A slice of Aberdeen art history is up for grabs after the family owners of lifestyle and equestrian specialist Country Ways decided to sell up and relocate.

The building – housing the shop, four upper floor flats and a small cottage – is on the market at offers over £365,000.

On the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road, the property has become a familiar sight to many generations of Aberdonians because of its eye-catching displays.

Its gable end has been painted many times over the decades.

The eye-catching artwork currently brightening up the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A 19th Century image captured by George Washington Wilson, a famous north-east photographer best known for portrait miniatures, shows adverts plastered all over it.

Adverts were still on the property during the 1970s when it was an auction house.

Adverts all over the wall in the late 1800s. Image: Aberdeen University’s George Washington Wilson archive
The wall featured a mural of a horse and rider after Country Ways started trading from the site in the 1970s.

The site became home to Country Ways in the late 70s and for 30 years boasted a mural of a horse and rider.

Since 2018, when it was repainted again for Aberdeen’s popular Nuart festival, the building has showcased an artwork by the Glasgow-based Globel Brothers. Their colourful mural features a toy seagull in a box, with the slogan “He’s awa wi yir chips!”.

Country Ways is an offshoot of Charles Michie’s pharmacy business in Aberdeen.

Expansion to Banchory

The Michie family opened a satellite shop, Country Ways 2 in Banchory about three years ago. Both stores are now run by Charles’ daughter, Rosemary, and her team.

Explaining the decision to sell the first building at 111-115 Holburn Street and 102 Willowbank Road, Ms Michie said: “We have been planning to relocate for some time.

“We are proactively looking at a number of options in the area which will offer us a better space to grow the business.

“It makes sense for us to agree a deal on our current home at this time.”

In the meantime, Ms Michie said it will be “business as usual” for Country Ways.

l-r Former store manager Sophie Bultitude and Rosemary Michie outside the new shop in Banchory in 2021. Image: Juma Photography

Aberdeen-based property Consultants FG Burnett are handling the sale.

FG Burnett managing director Richard Noble said he was expecting “healthy interest”.

He added: “This is an interesting mixed use investment-development opportunity occupying a very prominent site.

“The upper floors and rear cottage offer a refurbishment opportunity, whilst the existing shop can be re-let for retail purposes or another use.

“There is also scope for a wholesale redevelopment of the whole corner site.”

A Low Emission Zone sign was recently erected across the road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inquiry previously lodged about potential 29-home development

The retail areas total 3,061sq ft. The four flats and two-story cottage boast a total of 2,909sq ft of residential space.

FG Burnett’s marketing particulars reveal a pre-application inquiry was made to Aberdeen City Council for a proposed redevelopment of the site to form 29 homes.

“A copy of the response from the planning authority is available to genuinely interested parties,” the firm adds.

