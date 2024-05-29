Aberdeen shop and eye-catching mural on sale at offers over £365,000

A slice of Aberdeen art history is up for grabs after the family owners of lifestyle and equestrian specialist Country Ways decided to sell up and relocate.

The building – housing the shop, four upper floor flats and a small cottage – is on the market at offers over £365,000.

On the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road, the property has become a familiar sight to many generations of Aberdonians because of its eye-catching displays.

Its gable end has been painted many times over the decades.

A 19th Century image captured by George Washington Wilson, a famous north-east photographer best known for portrait miniatures, shows adverts plastered all over it.

Adverts were still on the property during the 1970s when it was an auction house.

The site became home to Country Ways in the late 70s and for 30 years boasted a mural of a horse and rider.

Since 2018, when it was repainted again for Aberdeen’s popular Nuart festival, the building has showcased an artwork by the Glasgow-based Globel Brothers. Their colourful mural features a toy seagull in a box, with the slogan “He’s awa wi yir chips!”.

Country Ways is an offshoot of Charles Michie’s pharmacy business in Aberdeen.

Expansion to Banchory

The Michie family opened a satellite shop, Country Ways 2 in Banchory about three years ago. Both stores are now run by Charles’ daughter, Rosemary, and her team.

Explaining the decision to sell the first building at 111-115 Holburn Street and 102 Willowbank Road, Ms Michie said: “We have been planning to relocate for some time.

“We are proactively looking at a number of options in the area which will offer us a better space to grow the business.

“It makes sense for us to agree a deal on our current home at this time.”

In the meantime, Ms Michie said it will be “business as usual” for Country Ways.

Aberdeen-based property Consultants FG Burnett are handling the sale.

FG Burnett managing director Richard Noble said he was expecting “healthy interest”.

He added: “This is an interesting mixed use investment-development opportunity occupying a very prominent site.

“The upper floors and rear cottage offer a refurbishment opportunity, whilst the existing shop can be re-let for retail purposes or another use.

“There is also scope for a wholesale redevelopment of the whole corner site.”

Inquiry previously lodged about potential 29-home development

The retail areas total 3,061sq ft. The four flats and two-story cottage boast a total of 2,909sq ft of residential space.

FG Burnett’s marketing particulars reveal a pre-application inquiry was made to Aberdeen City Council for a proposed redevelopment of the site to form 29 homes.

“A copy of the response from the planning authority is available to genuinely interested parties,” the firm adds.