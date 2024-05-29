Police swoop on cannabis farm found in Bridge of Don industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police swoop on cannabis farm found in Bridge of Don industrial estate

The area is home to a number of businesses.

By Chris Cromar
Police raided the site of the cannabis cultivation. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police raided the site of the cannabis cultivation. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A cannabis farm has been found by police at an industrial estate in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

It was discovered in a unit at Barratt Trading Estate in the Aberdeen suburb’s Denmore Road.

The area is home to a number of businesses, including Grampian Pet Services, Screwfix and Somebody Cares and is located across from furniture store Sterling Home.

Police at the industrial estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Commenting, a Police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.35am on Tuesday, May 28, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation found at a unit in Denmore Road, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Cannabis cultivation

According to Crimestoppers, a cannabis cultivation is “the practice and process of producing cannabis flowers”.

The charity adds: “Cannabis farms are very dangerous places and pose a serious risk of fire. Often the electricity meter has been bypassed and overloaded electrical circuits run close to water-filled pipes.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Country Ways and residential accommodation on the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen shop and eye-catching mural on sale at offers over £365,000
Ava is set to go to the grand final at Edinburgh's Scottish Parliament building. Image: Shutterstock.
Which joke told by a nine-year-old Aberdeen schoolgirl won a national comedy competition?
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
Thug jailed for 54th time after DNA found in robbery bid victim's pockets
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness
Georgia Toffolo recommends local businesses. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram and The Murly Tuck / Facebook.
Ellon cafe's delight as celebrity guest fawns over cakes and sandwiches
Hope feared that she would "lose her children" after her struggle with mental health.
Aberdeen mum's maternal mental health battle: 'I thought my kids would be taken away…
We share the latest images of the Shell building in Aberdeen as the demolition continues.
New pictures reveal destruction of golden-glazed Aberdeen Shell HQ as demolition ramps up
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A callous thief stole a memorial stone dedicated to a beloved father ? and then had the audacity to try to sell it on Facebook. The man?s heartbroken daughter was left reeling after spotting Allan Strachan advertising her relative?s memorial for sale on social media. She contacted Strachan, 59, to ask him to put it back where he found it, but the arrogant thief just told her to call the police Picture shows; Andrew George Rae, left, his memorial stone and thief Allan Strachan outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Andrew George Rae and his memorial stone) / DC Thomson (Allan Strachan) Date; Unknown
Daughter's grief as memorial stone thief desecrates Aboyne dad's memory
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal…
Uber wants its private hire cars on the streets of Aberdeen by the end of the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Uber to learn fate of Aberdeen plans at council licensing meeting next week