Police swoop on cannabis farm found in Bridge of Don industrial estate

A cannabis farm has been found by police at an industrial estate in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

It was discovered in a unit at Barratt Trading Estate in the Aberdeen suburb’s Denmore Road.

The area is home to a number of businesses, including Grampian Pet Services, Screwfix and Somebody Cares and is located across from furniture store Sterling Home.

Commenting, a Police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.35am on Tuesday, May 28, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation found at a unit in Denmore Road, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Cannabis cultivation

According to Crimestoppers, a cannabis cultivation is “the practice and process of producing cannabis flowers”.

The charity adds: “Cannabis farms are very dangerous places and pose a serious risk of fire. Often the electricity meter has been bypassed and overloaded electrical circuits run close to water-filled pipes.