Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Win for Press and Journal reporter at Scottish Press Awards

The annual awards ceremony and dinner were held in Glasgow on Wednesday.

By Ellie Milne
Dale Haslam with award
Dale Haslam pictured with his award for Regional Journalist of the Year. Image: Andy Barr.

The Press and Journal has been recognised at a national awards ceremony celebrating some of the best work in Scotland.

The Scottish Press Awards showcase the journalistic talent working in local, regional and national news across the country.

The silverware for the 45th event was handed out during an awards ceremony and dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

Among the winners was Dale Haslam who has been awarded Regional Journalist of the Year after being named as runner-up last year.

Dale has been recognised for his work on the Arlene Fraser murder case, which included a six-part podcast series released last year, and the investigation into the Stonehaven rail crash.

Scottish Press Awards programme on dinner table
The 45th Scottish Press Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Glasgow. Image: Andy Barr.

Fellow The Press and Journalist reporter Bryan Rutherford was nominated in the same category.

‘Fantastic’ prize from Scottish Press Awards

Editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express Craig Walker said: “Dale has produced a number of exclusive, in-depth stories over the last year and it’s fantastic he’s been recognised with this award.

“A major series in our newspaper, a podcast and a high-quality online package were among some of his greatest achievements.

“It was also great to see The Press and Journal reporter Bryan Rutherford shortlisted in the same category, which is an achievement in itself.”

Marion Scott with her Scottish Press Award
Marion Scott from The Sunday Post was also a winner on Wednesday. Image: Andy Barr.

This year’s judging panel was led by Richard Neville, former head of news brands at DC Thomson.

Colleagues from other DC Thomson titles also scooped prizes at the Scottish Press Awards on Wednesday.

Marion Scott from The Sunday Post won the Nicola Barry Award and Cheryl Peebles won Specialist Reporter of the Year.

The Courier’s live team was recognised for its coverage of Storm Babet, while the production team was runner-up for front page of the year.

The Dundee title also claimed the prize for Campaign of the Year for investigating the Eljamel inquiry.

