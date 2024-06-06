Uber Aberdeen: Key questions answered as service approved in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uber Aberdeen: Key questions answered as service approved in the city

From pricing, recruitment and rules around journeys - here's what you need to know as Uber comes to Aberdeen.

Questions answered as Uber comes to Aberdeen.
Questions answered as Uber comes to Aberdeen.
By Ross Hempseed

Uber has finally been allowed to operate in Aberdeen, so we answer the most asked questions for Aberdonians wondering what happens next.

The ridesharing service was approved for a licence by Aberdeen City Council, creating backlash from taxi operators and drivers.

Uber is aiming to launch with between 40 and 50 existing Aberdeen drivers. It is then unclear how many new private hire drivers the firm will help train through the city licensing process… and when.

Uber is planning to be up and running in Aberdeen later this year, so we providing some answers to questions people have.

Who can use Uber when it comes to Aberdeen?

You can download the Uber app, but to sign up you must be over 18 years old.

Which services can I expect with Uber?

Uber provides several different ride services depending on rider preference and circumstances.

Can you get an Uber to Aberdeenshire?

While Uber will operate within Aberdeen city, it will still be possible to get a ride out to places such as Stonehaven, Westhill, Ellon and Portlethen.

At this time, it would be illegal to book an Uber from outside the city limits of Aberdeen. The driver would need to get a licence from Aberdeenshire Council before they could take shire fares.

Are rides restricted by time or distance?

Uber does not limit journeys by distance but by time with rides usually restricted to 12 hours. As it is a timed journey, riders can request multiple stops in between.

What variations will be available?

While it is uncertain Uber’s fleet size in Aberdeen, the company will likely recruit a variety of drivers/vehicles to cater to riders.

The organisation spoke at great length at the council meeting this week about its Uber Access service, its forward-facing wheelchair accessible product. All Uber Access vehicles are fully wheelchair accessible and are available for riders in foldable and non-foldable wheelchairs that cannot fit in an UberX vehicle.

How is my fare calculated?

Uber says many data points go into calculating rider fares, including distance, what time of day the journey is, and how many people are also looking for a ride in that location.

This could lead to price surging and will be especially relevant during large events such as before and after a concert at the P&J Live or a football match at Pittodrie Stadium.

For example, we looked up how much a trip between the OVO Hydro to Glasgow Queen Street train station would be.

At 2pm on a Thursday, the fare was £16.54, while at 10.30pm on Saturday, following a concert at the venue, it had jumped to £26.77 using an UberX.

I was overcharged for my trip, what should I do?

Uber allows riders to appeal the price of their fare via a fare review. Riders should ask for a review within 10 days of the journey.

This could be because the driver took a bad route, the pick/drop off location was wrong, or you were charged a cleaning fee.

What if I am running late for my Uber?

The driver may begin charging a wait time fee a few minutes after arriving at your desired location.

If you decide to cancel the Uber and are charged a cancellation fee, you will not pay wait time fees.

What happens if I need to cancel my Uber ride?

Cancellation fees are usually applied to ride requests for UberX, UberXL, Comfort and Pet, cancelled two or more minutes after the request.

If you cancel a trip after it has already begun, no cancellation fee will be applied.

Depending on where you cancel, the payable amount will either be a minimum fare, the upfront fare or the fare based on the actual time and distance from the pickup to where the trip ended.

I’m travelling in an Uber with friends, can I split the fare?

Using the Uber app during your ride you can swipe up and tap Split Fare.

Enter the names and numbers of the people with who you wish to split the fare.

Passengers will then receive a notification to accept the split fare.

Are ratings important?

Once a journey is completed, both driver and rider can rate it out of five stars. This can be based on several factors like cleanliness and conversation.

Riders who rate drivers four stars or lower are asked to provide a reason. If it is out of the driver’s control, i.e. traffic it does not affect their rating.

Can you become an Uber driver?

Uber drivers must be over the age of 21.

You can apply to become an Uber driver through the driver app, available on most app stores. You will also need to obtain a private hire licence from Aberdeen City Council.

Drivers will then need to provide documentation and schedule a visit to Uber’s Greenlight Hub. The nearest hub is Edinburgh as Aberdeen does not have one at the moment.

For more frequently asked questions regarding Uber, visit their website.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list
More than 550 objections have been lodged against the new bus gates —but what did people have to say? Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: A car crash, a house move and hundreds more complaints ahead…
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to 'recharge' from London life
Robert Mackie opened his Funeral Directors in 1984. Image: Robert Mackie.
'It's my honour to serve the community': Meet Peterhead's Robert Mackie - one of…
Michael Heath sitting on mobility scooter.
Disabled Aberdeen army veteran living in fear after mobility scooter vandalised
2
The Gordon Highlanders Association pays tribute to the courage of our soldiers on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
City of Aberdeen comes together to remember fallen heroes in heartfelt D-Day memorial
NESCol introduced two esports courses to the curriculum back in 2021 to appeal to the growing interest in the industry. Image: North East College.
First look: The north-east esports hub where youngsters will learn to game for a…
The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery.
What to expect from expanded Union Square M&S as bosses plan bumper bakery and…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted
Andrew Duncan was driving a black Mini Cooper during the incident. Image: Facebook / Shutterstock
Aberdeen Mini driver led police on high-speed chase with child in car

Conversation