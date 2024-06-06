Uber Aberdeen: Key questions answered as service approved in the city

Uber has finally been allowed to operate in Aberdeen, so we answer the most asked questions for Aberdonians wondering what happens next.

The ridesharing service was approved for a licence by Aberdeen City Council, creating backlash from taxi operators and drivers.

Uber is aiming to launch with between 40 and 50 existing Aberdeen drivers. It is then unclear how many new private hire drivers the firm will help train through the city licensing process… and when.

Uber is planning to be up and running in Aberdeen later this year, so we providing some answers to questions people have.

Who can use Uber when it comes to Aberdeen?

You can download the Uber app, but to sign up you must be over 18 years old.

Which services can I expect with Uber?

Uber provides several different ride services depending on rider preference and circumstances.

Can you get an Uber to Aberdeenshire?

While Uber will operate within Aberdeen city, it will still be possible to get a ride out to places such as Stonehaven, Westhill, Ellon and Portlethen.

At this time, it would be illegal to book an Uber from outside the city limits of Aberdeen. The driver would need to get a licence from Aberdeenshire Council before they could take shire fares.

Are rides restricted by time or distance?

Uber does not limit journeys by distance but by time with rides usually restricted to 12 hours. As it is a timed journey, riders can request multiple stops in between.

What variations will be available?

While it is uncertain Uber’s fleet size in Aberdeen, the company will likely recruit a variety of drivers/vehicles to cater to riders.

The organisation spoke at great length at the council meeting this week about its Uber Access service, its forward-facing wheelchair accessible product. All Uber Access vehicles are fully wheelchair accessible and are available for riders in foldable and non-foldable wheelchairs that cannot fit in an UberX vehicle.

How is my fare calculated?

Uber says many data points go into calculating rider fares, including distance, what time of day the journey is, and how many people are also looking for a ride in that location.

This could lead to price surging and will be especially relevant during large events such as before and after a concert at the P&J Live or a football match at Pittodrie Stadium.

For example, we looked up how much a trip between the OVO Hydro to Glasgow Queen Street train station would be.

At 2pm on a Thursday, the fare was £16.54, while at 10.30pm on Saturday, following a concert at the venue, it had jumped to £26.77 using an UberX.

I was overcharged for my trip, what should I do?

Uber allows riders to appeal the price of their fare via a fare review. Riders should ask for a review within 10 days of the journey.

This could be because the driver took a bad route, the pick/drop off location was wrong, or you were charged a cleaning fee.

What if I am running late for my Uber?

The driver may begin charging a wait time fee a few minutes after arriving at your desired location.

If you decide to cancel the Uber and are charged a cancellation fee, you will not pay wait time fees.

What happens if I need to cancel my Uber ride?

Cancellation fees are usually applied to ride requests for UberX, UberXL, Comfort and Pet, cancelled two or more minutes after the request.

If you cancel a trip after it has already begun, no cancellation fee will be applied.

Depending on where you cancel, the payable amount will either be a minimum fare, the upfront fare or the fare based on the actual time and distance from the pickup to where the trip ended.

I’m travelling in an Uber with friends, can I split the fare?

Using the Uber app during your ride you can swipe up and tap Split Fare.

Enter the names and numbers of the people with who you wish to split the fare.

Passengers will then receive a notification to accept the split fare.

Are ratings important?

Once a journey is completed, both driver and rider can rate it out of five stars. This can be based on several factors like cleanliness and conversation.

Riders who rate drivers four stars or lower are asked to provide a reason. If it is out of the driver’s control, i.e. traffic it does not affect their rating.

Can you become an Uber driver?

Uber drivers must be over the age of 21.

You can apply to become an Uber driver through the driver app, available on most app stores. You will also need to obtain a private hire licence from Aberdeen City Council.

Drivers will then need to provide documentation and schedule a visit to Uber’s Greenlight Hub. The nearest hub is Edinburgh as Aberdeen does not have one at the moment.

For more frequently asked questions regarding Uber, visit their website.