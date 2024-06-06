Highland hospitality duo help new tourism push – in Greenland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland hospitality duo help new tourism push – in Greenland

Technology developed in Scotland has its first customer inside the Arctic Circle.

By Keith Findlay
Traditional homes in Narsaq, Greenland.
Traditional homes in Narsaq, Greenland. Image: Hop Software

Highland hoteliers Jon Erasmus and Richard Drummond are helping build tourism in an undeveloped destination more than 15,000 miles north-east of Inverness.

It is about seven years since the pair teamed up with Cheshire-based technology entrepreneur Ronald Tweedie to launch Hop Software.

The firm’s innovative software handles all aspects of hospitality, including online bookings and payments.

It is helping to keep a growing number of hotels running smoothly in hot tourism destinations including Florida and Barbados, as well as in Nigeria and Europe.

Hop Software co-founder Jon Erasmus.
Hop Software co-founder Jon Erasmus. Image: Peter Ranscombe

Several months ago Hop’s team were intrigued to get an inquiry from Greenland.

It was from the Hotel Narsaq, whose guests enjoy spectacular views over Arctic ice sheets. Co-owners Fridrik and Kattie Magnusson wanted an online booking system.

After encountering hurdles in the shape of local red tape, Hop managed to get the system live ahead of the main summer tourism season in the small community of Narsaq, which is famous for fishing, sheep farming and its stunning ice formations.

Distance between Hop's Edinburgh base and the hotel in Greenland.
Distance between Hop’s Edinburgh base and the hotel in Greenland. Image: Hop Software

Mr Magnusson, who hails from Iceland, said: “We had a few issues to do with Nordic laws.

“But the Hop team was quick to add these features to the system.

“It was important for our business customers to be able to book easily online and also to amend bookings themselves”.

Other systems don’t offer this flexibility, he added.

Hotel Narsaq.
Hotel Narsaq. Image: Hop Software

Most of the hotel’s trade, about 70%, comes from business travellers.

But a growing band of international tourists are also visiting the vast territory.

Three new airports are being built as the sparsely populated nation – an autonomous territory of Denmark – looks for new ways to boost its fish export-dependent economy.

Nuuk, Greenland’s capital and largest town has just 18,000 residents.

Tourism potential

Highlighting the tourism potential, the Daily Telegraph recently described Nuuk as “charming and walkable, with streets lined by welcoming cafes and boutiques selling modern Inuit crafts”.

Edinburgh-based Hop boasts more than 70 Scottish hotel customers.

The firm passed its 250 client milestone last year as it targets more overseas business.

Its Greenland contract, its first deal inside the Arctic Circle, is worth a five-figure sum.

It’s probably one of the last places we would have imagined Hop to be.”

Mr Drummond, who previously co-owned Ullapool’s Seaforth Inn and now manages McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant in Pitlochry, said: “It’s probably one of the last places we would have imagined Hop to be.

“You don’t really plan for this, though I think it shows the flexibility of our product.

“Our home is firmly in Scotland and the UK, however, the Hop team enjoy setting up the platform in these locations which are far from home.”

Hop co-founder Richard Drummond.
Hop co-founder Richard Drummond. Image: Hop Software

Hop chief operating officer Sharon Smith added: “We look forward to fostering new relationships with further properties in Greenland.

“Moving into new territories is part of our ongoing overseas commitment for growth and innovation.

“We are delighted to now be providing a service to Hotel Narsaq and expanding our footprint across this vibrant and growing economy.”

Highland hospitality interests

Mr Erasmus owns Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness, among other hospitality industry interests.

He recently added the Uile-bheist distillery and brewery, the first new whisky-maker in Inverness since 1892, to his business portfolio.

More from Business

Bellway said its house prices had remained firm during the period (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bellway sees uptick in sales as falling inflation boosts demand for new houses
The average UK house price fell by 0.1% month-on-month or or around £170 in cash terms in May, Halifax said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Average cost of a home ‘little changed’ in recent months, says Halifax
Boyd International, near Buckie.
Moray firm Boyd International goes bust
Independent shops and small businesses on a street in Birmingham (PA)
Majority of small business owners could still be swayed on election vote – poll
The CBI predicts Britain’s economy will experience faster-than-expected growth in 2024 and 2025 (Alamy/PA)
UK growth outlook brighter as consumer spending set to rebound, says CBI
Zoopla says competition for homes remains fierce (Yui Mok/PA)
Increase in rental costs slows to 30-month low but demand ‘well ahead’ of supply
British tech magnate Mike Lynch has been acquitted of fraud (Yui Mok/PA)
Tech star Mike Lynch acquitted of fraud in £8.6bn deal with Hewlett Packard
The digital tracking system is here to stay, say organisers of the four-day event at Ingliston.
Royal Highland Show organisers will 'stamp down hard' on misuse of members' badges
The City of London skyline seen from Greenwich Park in London. London’s top financial index was higher at the end of trading on Thursday (Ian West/PA)
London markets climb after European Central Bank rate cut
Kelly Oziomaaka is the owner of Kelikume Fashion & Styling. Image: Kelly Oziomaaka
Nigerian fashion brand looking to start production in Aberdeen

Conversation