Highland hospitality duo help new tourism push – in Greenland

Highland hoteliers Jon Erasmus and Richard Drummond are helping build tourism in an undeveloped destination more than 15,000 miles north-east of Inverness.

It is about seven years since the pair teamed up with Cheshire-based technology entrepreneur Ronald Tweedie to launch Hop Software.

The firm’s innovative software handles all aspects of hospitality, including online bookings and payments.

It is helping to keep a growing number of hotels running smoothly in hot tourism destinations including Florida and Barbados, as well as in Nigeria and Europe.

Several months ago Hop’s team were intrigued to get an inquiry from Greenland.

It was from the Hotel Narsaq, whose guests enjoy spectacular views over Arctic ice sheets. Co-owners Fridrik and Kattie Magnusson wanted an online booking system.

After encountering hurdles in the shape of local red tape, Hop managed to get the system live ahead of the main summer tourism season in the small community of Narsaq, which is famous for fishing, sheep farming and its stunning ice formations.

Mr Magnusson, who hails from Iceland, said: “We had a few issues to do with Nordic laws.

“But the Hop team was quick to add these features to the system.

“It was important for our business customers to be able to book easily online and also to amend bookings themselves”.

Other systems don’t offer this flexibility, he added.

Most of the hotel’s trade, about 70%, comes from business travellers.

But a growing band of international tourists are also visiting the vast territory.

Three new airports are being built as the sparsely populated nation – an autonomous territory of Denmark – looks for new ways to boost its fish export-dependent economy.

Nuuk, Greenland’s capital and largest town has just 18,000 residents.

Tourism potential

Highlighting the tourism potential, the Daily Telegraph recently described Nuuk as “charming and walkable, with streets lined by welcoming cafes and boutiques selling modern Inuit crafts”.

Edinburgh-based Hop boasts more than 70 Scottish hotel customers.

The firm passed its 250 client milestone last year as it targets more overseas business.

Its Greenland contract, its first deal inside the Arctic Circle, is worth a five-figure sum.

It’s probably one of the last places we would have imagined Hop to be.”

Mr Drummond, who previously co-owned Ullapool’s Seaforth Inn and now manages McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant in Pitlochry, said: “It’s probably one of the last places we would have imagined Hop to be.

“You don’t really plan for this, though I think it shows the flexibility of our product.

“Our home is firmly in Scotland and the UK, however, the Hop team enjoy setting up the platform in these locations which are far from home.”

Hop chief operating officer Sharon Smith added: “We look forward to fostering new relationships with further properties in Greenland.

“Moving into new territories is part of our ongoing overseas commitment for growth and innovation.

“We are delighted to now be providing a service to Hotel Narsaq and expanding our footprint across this vibrant and growing economy.”

Highland hospitality interests

Mr Erasmus owns Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness, among other hospitality industry interests.

He recently added the Uile-bheist distillery and brewery, the first new whisky-maker in Inverness since 1892, to his business portfolio.