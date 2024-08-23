Oh yes they will! Free Aberdeen panto tickets for hundreds of kids amid £1 MILLION plan to tackle poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oh yes they will! Free Aberdeen panto tickets for hundreds of kids amid £1 MILLION plan to tackle poverty

Youngsters who would never otherwise be able to take in the magic of a festive show could be given free tickets... And an ice cream!

Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre last year.
By Ben Hendry

Christmas is a time of excitement for most kids, as they eagerly count down the days until they unwrap a mound of sought-after presents.

But for some, no matter how well behaved they are throughout the year, it’s a heartbreaking reminder of all the things they miss out on.

That could soon change though…

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council announced a £1 million plan to help families battling poverty.

For the past several months, various groups have been putting together proposals on how best to help out.

And now the full plan has been revealed – including the prospect of a festive treat for scores of little ones.

What is the council’s plan?

It was during budget talks in March that top brass voted to create the million-pound kitty to help those in need during tough financial times.

Councillor Alex McLellan sitting.
Since then, a “large number of ideas” have been gathered on how to invest it.

Organisations had to explain their ideas, the number of people that would be helped and a breakdown of costs.

And what about the free Aberdeen pantomime tickets?

One idea could bring a bit of sparkle into the cold winter months.

The plans, which are still to be voted on, include a “Christmas family pantomime package” for Jack and the Beanstalk at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Alternatively, families with smaller tots could pick to attend the Unicorns Christmas Dance Party at the Lemon Tree.

Documents say the main target group is “families living with deprivation who would otherwise not be able to attend a Christmas show”.

The £10,000 sum would cover tickets, a souvenir programme, an ice cream for every family member, a toy for each child from the merchandise stall and even travel.

The cast of this year’s His Majesty’s Theatre Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Union Terrace Gardens. Picture of (L-R) Michael Lewis (Jack Trot), Alan McHugh (Dame Trot), Greg McHugh (Gary Tank Commander). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We want everyone to enjoy the magic of Christmas’

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Sharon Burgess, said it was to help show that “everyone is welcome” at its venues.

She added: “This funding would give us the incredible opportunity to provide an entire day out to our festive shows this Christmastime for some families who might not otherwise be able to come along.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the magic of Christmas at our venues.”

The arts boss said she hopes for “a positive outcome at the committee”.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.
What do you think about the Christmas panto plans? Let us know in our comments section below

How else will cash be spent?

Papers going before the council’s anti-poverty and inequality committee next week spell out the rest of the spending plans.

The free Aberdeen pantomime tickets are just the tip of the iceberg.

Elsewhere £96,000 will be put towards crisis grants, £242,000 will go to food banks, £80,000 will be for fuel poverty vouchers and £40,00 will go to AberNecessities to provide essentials for families.

Earlier this year, the council agreed to share out the first half of the money among various groups.

This came after an additional £100,000 from the Common Good Fund was awarded to help pay for warm winter clothes.

Conversation