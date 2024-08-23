Oh yes they will! Free Aberdeen panto tickets for hundreds of kids amid £1 MILLION plan to tackle poverty

Christmas is a time of excitement for most kids, as they eagerly count down the days until they unwrap a mound of sought-after presents.

But for some, no matter how well behaved they are throughout the year, it’s a heartbreaking reminder of all the things they miss out on.

That could soon change though…

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council announced a £1 million plan to help families battling poverty.

For the past several months, various groups have been putting together proposals on how best to help out.

And now the full plan has been revealed – including the prospect of a festive treat for scores of little ones.

What is the council’s plan?

It was during budget talks in March that top brass voted to create the million-pound kitty to help those in need during tough financial times.

Since then, a “large number of ideas” have been gathered on how to invest it.

Organisations had to explain their ideas, the number of people that would be helped and a breakdown of costs.

And what about the free Aberdeen pantomime tickets?

One idea could bring a bit of sparkle into the cold winter months.

The plans, which are still to be voted on, include a “Christmas family pantomime package” for Jack and the Beanstalk at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Alternatively, families with smaller tots could pick to attend the Unicorns Christmas Dance Party at the Lemon Tree.

Documents say the main target group is “families living with deprivation who would otherwise not be able to attend a Christmas show”.

The £10,000 sum would cover tickets, a souvenir programme, an ice cream for every family member, a toy for each child from the merchandise stall and even travel.

‘We want everyone to enjoy the magic of Christmas’

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Sharon Burgess, said it was to help show that “everyone is welcome” at its venues.

She added: “This funding would give us the incredible opportunity to provide an entire day out to our festive shows this Christmastime for some families who might not otherwise be able to come along.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the magic of Christmas at our venues.”

The arts boss said she hopes for “a positive outcome at the committee”.

How else will cash be spent?

Papers going before the council’s anti-poverty and inequality committee next week spell out the rest of the spending plans.

The free Aberdeen pantomime tickets are just the tip of the iceberg.

Elsewhere £96,000 will be put towards crisis grants, £242,000 will go to food banks, £80,000 will be for fuel poverty vouchers and £40,00 will go to AberNecessities to provide essentials for families.

Earlier this year, the council agreed to share out the first half of the money among various groups.

This came after an additional £100,000 from the Common Good Fund was awarded to help pay for warm winter clothes.

