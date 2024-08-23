Aberdeen boss on entering correct code to unlock £750,000 vending machine sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss on entering correct code to unlock £750,000 vending machine sales

The company keeps hundreds of vending machines across the north-east fully stocked with snacks.

By Kelly Wilson
Early Bird Vending managing director Stewart McCulloch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Early Bird Vending managing director Stewart McCulloch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For the past 50 years Aberdeen company Early Bird Vending has been supplying and stocking vending machines across the north-east.

Originally the company started off in a modular building near Aberdeen Airport selling bacons rolls and cups of coffee to people waiting for their helicopter offshore.

Now the firm supplies and stocks everything from coffee machines and juice vendors to snack machines and water coolers.

The customer list runs into the hundreds and stretches from Aberdeen to Buckie including supplying machines at Aberdeen Sports Village, Weatherford and Young’s Seafood in Fraserburgh.

From fraud investigation to vending machines

Managing director Stewart McCulloch took over the firm from his dad Bill 10 years ago when he retired.

At the time Stewart was working as a fraud investigator for the DWP (Department of Work & Pensions).

The 44-year-old has since built up the company to a turnover of £750,000 and seven employees.

Early Bird Vending employees Cameron Masson, Brendan Robertson,  Jillian Thomson and Maggie Smith with Stewart McCulloch and his dad Bill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “I first started with Early Bird when I passed my driving test in 1997.

“At the time I was a student studying got my degree so would do holiday cover during the summer.

“But once I finished my degree I did various jobs to help out here and there.

“It was 10 years ago my dad said he wanted to retire and asked if I wanted to take the business on.”

Hot and cold drinks to snacks

Early Bird Vending, which was founded in 1974 by Iain and Joanna Macleod, originally started up with sister business Whirly Bird which was based at Aberdeen Airport and run from two modular buildings.

Stewart said: “Those going on to choppers would get their survival suits from Whirly Bird and then they went to the next Portakabin where they waited for the chopper and got a bacon roll and cup of coffee.

“It’s where the name come from with it being so early in the morning for flights.”

Early Bird Vending is celebrating 50 years of business. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Over the years the firm concentrated on hot and cold drink machines and had the distribution rights for the first automatic vending machines.

However, further progression saw them branch out to snack and juice machines and by the mid 90s water coolers for offices.

Bill then bought the business in 1992.

Stewart said: “The owner was looking to sell and my dad decided to buy the owners out.

“My mum and dad pulled their cash together to make it happen.

“The company was really quite small and not going anywhere but he thought he could do something with it.”

It was five years ago Stewart made the decision to call the business Early Bird Vending.

Early Bird Vending ‘fiercely independent’

As Early Bird Vending celebrates its 50th anniversary the company is moving to new premises in Dyce’s Woodlands Road.

It’s a move which will see both their warehouse and office space double in size.

Stewart said: “This is a big move as it’s the first property we’ve owned. We’ve always rented.

“Dad tried to purchase back in the late 90s when Aberdeen was in its prime but it was always difficult to purchase places.

“I got a chance to buy this property in Dyce which will see us double the size of the warehouse and office.

“The most important thing is that it’s a purchase and investment for the future.

“I’m very proud of celebrating 50 years in business.

“We are offered every other month to be bought over by one of the big multi-national companies. They want to gobble you up.

“But we have been fiercely independent. It’s the way we want to be.”

Conversation