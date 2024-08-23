Aberdeen boss on entering correct code to unlock £750,000 vending machine sales

For the past 50 years Aberdeen company Early Bird Vending has been supplying and stocking vending machines across the north-east.

Originally the company started off in a modular building near Aberdeen Airport selling bacons rolls and cups of coffee to people waiting for their helicopter offshore.

Now the firm supplies and stocks everything from coffee machines and juice vendors to snack machines and water coolers.

The customer list runs into the hundreds and stretches from Aberdeen to Buckie including supplying machines at Aberdeen Sports Village, Weatherford and Young’s Seafood in Fraserburgh.

From fraud investigation to vending machines

Managing director Stewart McCulloch took over the firm from his dad Bill 10 years ago when he retired.

At the time Stewart was working as a fraud investigator for the DWP (Department of Work & Pensions).

The 44-year-old has since built up the company to a turnover of £750,000 and seven employees.

He said: “I first started with Early Bird when I passed my driving test in 1997.

“At the time I was a student studying got my degree so would do holiday cover during the summer.

“But once I finished my degree I did various jobs to help out here and there.

“It was 10 years ago my dad said he wanted to retire and asked if I wanted to take the business on.”

Hot and cold drinks to snacks

Early Bird Vending, which was founded in 1974 by Iain and Joanna Macleod, originally started up with sister business Whirly Bird which was based at Aberdeen Airport and run from two modular buildings.

Stewart said: “Those going on to choppers would get their survival suits from Whirly Bird and then they went to the next Portakabin where they waited for the chopper and got a bacon roll and cup of coffee.

“It’s where the name come from with it being so early in the morning for flights.”

Over the years the firm concentrated on hot and cold drink machines and had the distribution rights for the first automatic vending machines.

However, further progression saw them branch out to snack and juice machines and by the mid 90s water coolers for offices.

Bill then bought the business in 1992.

Stewart said: “The owner was looking to sell and my dad decided to buy the owners out.

“My mum and dad pulled their cash together to make it happen.

“The company was really quite small and not going anywhere but he thought he could do something with it.”

It was five years ago Stewart made the decision to call the business Early Bird Vending.

Early Bird Vending ‘fiercely independent’

As Early Bird Vending celebrates its 50th anniversary the company is moving to new premises in Dyce’s Woodlands Road.

It’s a move which will see both their warehouse and office space double in size.

Stewart said: “This is a big move as it’s the first property we’ve owned. We’ve always rented.

“Dad tried to purchase back in the late 90s when Aberdeen was in its prime but it was always difficult to purchase places.

“I got a chance to buy this property in Dyce which will see us double the size of the warehouse and office.

“The most important thing is that it’s a purchase and investment for the future.

“I’m very proud of celebrating 50 years in business.

“We are offered every other month to be bought over by one of the big multi-national companies. They want to gobble you up.

“But we have been fiercely independent. It’s the way we want to be.”