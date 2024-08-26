Family devastated as Aberdeenshire car fan who ‘lived the dream’ dies aged 28

The family of a Marykirk man who “lived the dream” with his car valeting business say they are “absolutely devastated” after his death aged 28.

Aidan Matthewson, From Marykirk, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2022.

He suffered a seizure on August 18 and died, taking his family “completely by surprise”.

Speaking to the P&J, mum Carol Sharp, 56, remembered a “happy chappy” son who refused to let his customers down – working throughout his battle with his illness.

She said his business, AM Mobile Valets – which regularly took him to the likes of Stonehaven, Montrose and Brechin – was his “life’s calling”.

Aidan’s family ‘taken completely by surprise’

Carol said: “Aidan’s passing was difficult to process, it took us completely by surprise.

“His seizures were very few and far between, he hadn’t had one since April – it was unexpected.

“We were absolutely devastated.

“However, Aidan did not like the hospital.

“I’m a bit more at peace knowing that he doesn’t have to go through any more treatment because he would have hated life being stuck in a hospital for five days a week.

“He would’ve hated not being able to go to work, just the thought of letting his customers down.

“The work took his mind off everything that was going on. He loved it.”

Aidan’s girlfriend of six years, Emma Gray, 24, says she has been overcome by the response since his death was announced.

She said: “We are so proud that people have reacted the way they have towards Aidan, just knowing how well loved and appreciated he was.

“That’s been very comforting to us while we are devastated by his loss.

“It’s good to know how many people he did touch in his life.

“It’s very hard at the moment, we are all trying to band together and remember the good times because there are so many with him.

“We remember the times that he made us laugh, and his little ways of doing things for us.”

Car valet business a ‘lifelong dream’ for Aidan

Aidan had run AM Mobile Valets for more than three years.

Emma says running his own car valet business was Aidan’s “lifelong dream”.

Even in his spare time, Aidan would indulge in his love of cars by playing racing games on his console, as well as taking an interest in technology, drones and model racing cars.

Emma says Aidan’s car was his “freedom”.

She added: “When people would go up and ask him what he wanted to do, he always answered ‘to valet cars’.

“He always had a passion for cars, he would always do the neighbouring motors in his spare time and one day he took the leap, started the business, and it went really well.

“Aidan loved doing what he was doing, and the customers could all see it.

“He would always say to us, ‘I’m living the dream’.”

Sister’s tribute to Aidan Matthewson

His sister, Sheryl, 35, said: “He never worked a day in his life because he loved his job.”

After suffering a seizure during one night in December 2021, Aidan was diagnosed with a brain tumour the following July.

It could not be removed due to its location.

Aidan had been set to undertake chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments next year before he fell unwell earlier this month.

Emma said: “He was always a very fit and healthy person, then out of the blue one night he just had a seizure in his sleep.

Aidan Matthewson tribute: ‘It was an honour to be part of his life’

“Until his last day, he was working. He was clinically alright but over time it was impacting things such as his memory.

“He gradually started getting headaches and things like that as it grew in size.

“It was quite shocking because he seemed so healthy to us. Aidan was always so positive and optimistic.

“He told us that he never wanted it to let him hold him back, and it didn’t.

“It was an honour to be part of his life, and to watch him make such a success of his business.”

Carol added: “He lived the dream, and he made his own choices. To watch him grow into the man that he was, is just amazing.”

A funeral service will take place at Montrose Congregational Hall on Wednesday.