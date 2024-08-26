Family devastated as Aberdeenshire car fan who ‘lived the dream’ dies aged 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family devastated as Aberdeenshire car fan who ‘lived the dream’ dies aged 28

Aidan Matthewson, who ran a car valeting business, died after a seizure linked to his brain tumour.

Aidan Matthewson has died at the age of 28.
By Graham Fleming

The family of a Marykirk man who “lived the dream” with his car valeting business say they are “absolutely devastated” after his death aged 28.

Aidan Matthewson, From Marykirk, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2022.

He suffered a seizure on August 18 and died, taking his family “completely by surprise”.

Speaking to the P&J, mum Carol Sharp, 56, remembered a “happy chappy” son who refused to let his customers down – working throughout his battle with his illness.

She said his business, AM Mobile Valets – which regularly took him to the likes of Stonehaven, Montrose and Brechin – was his “life’s calling”.

Brave Aidan carried on working as he battled his illness.

Aidan’s family ‘taken completely by surprise’

Carol said: “Aidan’s passing was difficult to process, it took us completely by surprise.

“His seizures were very few and far between, he hadn’t had one since April – it was unexpected.

“We were absolutely devastated.

“However, Aidan did not like the hospital.

“I’m a bit more at peace knowing that he doesn’t have to go through any more treatment because he would have hated life being stuck in a hospital for five days a week.

“He would’ve hated not being able to go to work, just the thought of letting his customers down.

“The work took his mind off everything that was going on. He loved it.”

Aidan was well-known for his car valet service in the area.

Aidan’s girlfriend of six years, Emma Gray, 24, says she has been overcome by the response since his death was announced.

She said: “We are so proud that people have reacted the way they have towards Aidan, just knowing how well loved and appreciated he was.

“That’s been very comforting to us while we are devastated by his loss.

“It’s good to know how many people he did touch in his life.

“It’s very hard at the moment, we are all trying to band together and remember the good times because there are so many with him.

“We remember the times that he made us laugh, and his little ways of doing things for us.”

Car valet business a ‘lifelong dream’ for Aidan

Aidan had run AM Mobile Valets for more than three years.

Emma says running his own car valet business was Aidan’s “lifelong dream”.

Even in his spare time, Aidan would indulge in his love of cars by playing racing games on his console, as well as taking an interest in technology, drones and model racing cars.

Emma says Aidan’s car was his “freedom”.

She added: “When people would go up and ask him what he wanted to do, he always answered ‘to valet cars’.

“He always had a passion for cars, he would always do the neighbouring motors in his spare time and one day he took the leap, started the business, and it went really well.

“Aidan loved doing what he was doing, and the customers could all see it.

“He would always say to us, ‘I’m living the dream’.”

Sister’s tribute to Aidan Matthewson

His sister, Sheryl, 35, said: “He never worked a day in his life because he loved his job.”

After suffering a seizure during one night in December 2021, Aidan was diagnosed with a brain tumour the following July.

It could not be removed due to its location.

Aidan had been set to undertake chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments next year before he fell unwell earlier this month.

Emma said: “He was always a very fit and healthy person, then out of the blue one night he just had a seizure in his sleep.

Aidan’s family said he remained positive and optimistic through his illness.

Aidan Matthewson tribute: ‘It was an honour to be part of his life’

“Until his last day, he was working. He was clinically alright but over time it was impacting things such as his memory.

“He gradually started getting headaches and things like that as it grew in size.

“It was quite shocking because he seemed so healthy to us. Aidan was always so positive and optimistic.

“He told us that he never wanted it to let him hold him back, and it didn’t.

“It was an honour to be part of his life, and to watch him make such a success of his business.”

Carol added: “He lived the dream, and he made his own choices. To watch him grow into the man that he was, is just amazing.”

A funeral service will take place at Montrose Congregational Hall on Wednesday.

Conversation