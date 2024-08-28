Former Microsoft boss’ $15m superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Microsoft boss’ $15m superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen

The yacht belongs to Nathan Myhrvold, Microsoft's former chief technology officer.

By Ross Hempseed
Superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A $15m superyacht owned by tech boss Nathan Myhrvold has berthed at the Port of Aberdeen this week.

The impressive vessel was spotted docked along Regent Quay in the North Harbour, its sleek design standing out against other larger work vessels docked.

Named Teleost the 160ft yacht was built in 1998 at a cost of $15m by renowned shipbuilders Feadship.

The interior is tastefully decorated and incorporating the 90s aesthetic with plush furnishings and dark wood panelling.

On the back of the yacht are two smaller boats called tenders. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Some unique features included two tenders on the back as well as a hot tub on the fly bridge.

The yacht can reach a top speed of 15 knots.

Owner Nathan Myhrvold was a prominent figure at Microsoft during the 1980 and 90s culminating in his position as Chief Technology Officer in 1996.

The yacht was docked on Regent Quay in Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In 2000 he started a new company called Intellectual Ventures which deals with patents, which has become very lucrative.

The tech boss is now worth more than $700m.

Teleost is the second superyacht to make an appearance in Aberdeen following the Elysian, a £66m craft owned by John W Henry – a major shareholder in Liverpool FC.

The sleek yacht was built back in 1998. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation