Former Microsoft boss’ $15m superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen

A $15m superyacht owned by tech boss Nathan Myhrvold has berthed at the Port of Aberdeen this week.

The impressive vessel was spotted docked along Regent Quay in the North Harbour, its sleek design standing out against other larger work vessels docked.

Named Teleost the 160ft yacht was built in 1998 at a cost of $15m by renowned shipbuilders Feadship.

The interior is tastefully decorated and incorporating the 90s aesthetic with plush furnishings and dark wood panelling.

Some unique features included two tenders on the back as well as a hot tub on the fly bridge.

The yacht can reach a top speed of 15 knots.

Owner Nathan Myhrvold was a prominent figure at Microsoft during the 1980 and 90s culminating in his position as Chief Technology Officer in 1996.

In 2000 he started a new company called Intellectual Ventures which deals with patents, which has become very lucrative.

The tech boss is now worth more than $700m.

Teleost is the second superyacht to make an appearance in Aberdeen following the Elysian, a £66m craft owned by John W Henry – a major shareholder in Liverpool FC.