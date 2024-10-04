Tribute after ‘invaluable’ Peterhead lifeboat leader Jurgen Wahle dies

Jurgen Wahle has been remembered as a “well-respected” and “invaluable” member of the Peterhead lifeboat crew following his tragic and sudden death.

Mr Wahle worked alongside other brave volunteers on the RNLI lifeboat crew as the operations manager for many years.

The 51-year-old also worked with Police Scotland as a police officer.

His lifeboat station, where he was a familiar face known to many as Jurgs, released a statement.

It said: “It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Peterhead RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Jurgen Wahle.

“Jurgs was a well-respected leader of the operations team at Peterhead, and his dedication to the Peterhead RNLI community over the years has been invaluable.

“His passing has come as a great shock to the lifeboat station and the wider RNLI family.

Jurgen Wahle died during a night out in Peterhead

“Our deepest sympathies are with Jurgs’ family, friends, and RNLI colleagues at this difficult time.

“We thank everyone for their thoughts and respect during this difficult time.”

Mr Wahle became unwell outside the Cross Keys Wetherspoon pub in Peterhead at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Ambulances and police rushed to his aid, but he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Thank you, Jurgen for everything you gave’

Since his passing, those who knew him have been paying their respects, including the Buchan scout group Methlick Explorers.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart Methlick Explorers pay tribute to Jurgen, after his sad passing.

“Jurgen was a community man, full-time policeman, Peterhead RNLI volunteer, and of course an explorer leader here for many years, to which he brought a great skill set.

“He had a kind spirit, was a good friend, and will be sorely missed by all.

“He has been taken from us all too soon and our thoughts and prayers are with all his loved ones.

“Thank you, Jurgen for everything you gave.”