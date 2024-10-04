Tribute after ‘invaluable’ Peterhead lifeboat leader Jurgen Wahle dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute after ‘invaluable’ Peterhead lifeboat leader Jurgen Wahle dies

He was a 'well-respected' volunteer at the station as well as a police officer.

By Ross Hempseed
Jurgen Wahle. Image: RNLI
Jurgen Wahle. Image: RNLI

Jurgen Wahle has been remembered as a “well-respected” and “invaluable” member of the Peterhead lifeboat crew following his tragic and sudden death.

Mr Wahle worked alongside other brave volunteers on the RNLI lifeboat crew as the operations manager for many years.

The 51-year-old also worked with Police Scotland as a police officer.

His lifeboat station, where he was a familiar face known to many as Jurgs, released a statement.

RNLI Peterhead lifeboat operations manager Jurgen Wahle smiling beside the boat. Image: RNLI.
RNLI Peterhead lifeboat operations manager Jurgen Wahle. Image: RNLI.

It said: “It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Peterhead RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Jurgen Wahle.

“Jurgs was a well-respected leader of the operations team at Peterhead, and his dedication to the Peterhead RNLI community over the years has been invaluable.

“His passing has come as a great shock to the lifeboat station and the wider RNLI family.

Jurgen Wahle died during a night out in Peterhead

“Our deepest sympathies are with Jurgs’ family, friends, and RNLI colleagues at this difficult time.

“We thank everyone for their thoughts and respect during this difficult time.”

Mr Wahle became unwell outside the Cross Keys Wetherspoon pub in Peterhead at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Ambulances and police rushed to his aid, but he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The lifeboat in harbour with crew busy on deck.
Jurgen Wahle was part of the dedicated Peterhead lifeboat team. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Thank you, Jurgen for everything you gave’

Since his passing, those who knew him have been paying their respects, including the Buchan scout group Methlick Explorers.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart Methlick Explorers pay tribute to Jurgen, after his sad passing.

“Jurgen was a community man, full-time policeman, Peterhead RNLI volunteer, and of course an explorer leader here for many years, to which he brought a great skill set.

“He had a kind spirit, was a good friend, and will be sorely missed by all.

“He has been taken from us all too soon and our thoughts and prayers are with all his loved ones.

“Thank you, Jurgen for everything you gave.”

