Man dies after taking unwell in Peterhead town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies after taking unwell in Peterhead town centre

Emergency services attended the scene last night.

Police and paramedics in Peterhead.
Pictures taken at the scene last night showed police and paramedics in attendance. Image: Peterhead Live.
By Chris Cromar

A man has died after taking unwell at a premises in Peterhead last night, which resulted in a street being cordoned off.

Chapel Street in the town centre was shut down by emergency services last night as police and paramedics responded to an incident in the Blue Toon.

The incident took place at around 6.25pm, with police tape being erected outside the Cross Keys Wetherspoon pub and restaurant as a result.

Due to this, there was restricted access to the area.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man having taken unwell at a premises on Chapel Street in Peterhead around 6.25pm on Wednesday, September 25.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stevi Ball
Young Pitmedden woman who 'lit up every room' loses cancer battle
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson
Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 - and can no…
Fiona McIntyre, from the Greyhope Bay Ltd charity. is one of the leading lights behind the campaign to secure "a bright new future for Torry Battery" under the handover
Torry Battery to be handed over to dolphin-spotting charity for £1 a year amid…
Homebase in Inverurie
Sainsbury's wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle
2
To go with story by Alistair Munro. New information put out on Alistair Wilson murder in Nairn Picture shows; Alistair Wilson family. Nairn. Courtesy Supplied Police Scotland Date; Unknown
‘Our family is still being kept in the dark’: The Wilson family’s full statement
Breaking news image
Peterhead street cordoned off amidst ongoing incident
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
Irene with her family around the motorcycle with 80 birthday balloons in the background.
Kintore woman's 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride
Aberdeen's Bridge Street bus gate.
Aberdeen bus gates poised to STAY as scrapping any 'might annoy drivers'
9
Whiterashes
Car and tractor collide on A947 near Whiterashes

Conversation