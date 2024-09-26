Man dies after taking unwell in Peterhead town centre

A man has died after taking unwell at a premises in Peterhead last night, which resulted in a street being cordoned off.

Chapel Street in the town centre was shut down by emergency services last night as police and paramedics responded to an incident in the Blue Toon.

The incident took place at around 6.25pm, with police tape being erected outside the Cross Keys Wetherspoon pub and restaurant as a result.

Due to this, there was restricted access to the area.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man having taken unwell at a premises on Chapel Street in Peterhead around 6.25pm on Wednesday, September 25.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”