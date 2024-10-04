Joe Harper: My advice to Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye during injury rehab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: My advice to Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye during injury rehab

Aberdeen legend King Joe is confident Gueye will return to the Dons first-team stronger than ever - as the injured forward has shown his determination before.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Attacker Pape Gueye must turn to the same self-belief and determination during his injury absence which reignited his Pittodrie career.

Unfortunately Gueye will be ruled out for up to four months after suffering a quad muscle tear in training last week.

It is a hammer blow for Aberdeen and Gueye, who will undergo surgery.

Gueye was in red-hot form before his injury set-back and is still the leading scorer in the Premiership this season.

His sensational goal in the 2-1 win against Motherwell when he ran from inside the Dons’ half to score showed an attacker high on confidence.

It was a remarkable transformation from last season, when Gueye struggled to make an impact and managed just one start.

He was then sent on loan to Kristiansund BK in Norway from February to July.

Gueye fought hard and showed real belief to kick-start his career this season under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Gueye proved his quality this season

The Dons gaffer offered every player a clean slate and the chance to be part of his long-term plans and Gueye grabbed it.

Now the attacker will have to dig deep into that confidence in his own ability during his rehabilitation.

Before his injury, Gueye was in superb form and very exciting to watch.

Not only was he regularly scoring goals, the former Senegal under-20 international was doing it with style.

He was lightning fast, beating opponents and dangerous in front of goal, but also brought team-mates into play and put in a defensive shift.

He is not expected to return to action until January – but I have no doubt Gueye can rediscover his impressive levels in the second half of the season.

The key is retaining the self-belief and determination which got him through what was a tough debut season at Pittodrie.

Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.

Playing with a love of football

Gueye quickly became a fans’ favourite this season for not just his goals, but for the way he played with a sheer love of the game.

That was also displayed with his joyous dancing in front of supporters when celebrating after scoring.

Hopefully early in the new year, the attacker will be showing off new dance moves to the fans after scoring following comeback from injury.

The loss of Gueye is undoubtedly a blow for manager Jimmy Thelin, but he now has returning attacker Duk to call upon.

Duk returned to the match-day squad for the first time since going AWOL in the summer when he was named on the bench for the 2-1 win at Dundee.

Cape Verde international Duk never got game time at Dens, but it was another step on the road back after three months AWOL.

Duk returned to Pittodrie after the summer transfer window closed.

Attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership clash at Dundee. Image; SNS
Attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership clash at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Duk must make most of opportunity

He still has a lot to prove to the fans, and Duk also has to show he is good enough to get into a team who have won all 12 games this season.

Duk has to get his head down and graft hard to repay his manager, club, team-mates and fans for giving him a second chance.

He was superb in his debut season at Pittodrie in 2022-23 when he scored 18 goals and scooped the club’s Player of the Year award.

Duk didn’t repeat those levels last season and the pressure is on for him to deliver top form this term.

 

