Bag of leeks confused with machete after police called to Aberdeen community to track down man in bunny mask

Police were called to an Aberdeen community last night after reports of a person carrying a machete wearing a bunny mask.
They were contacted by a worried resident who reported seeing a person dressed dangerously on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth at about 9.40pm.
Officers canvassed residents in the area asking if they knew anything about a person carrying a machete or wearing a bunny mask.
They also paid a visit to the Spar to ask questions there.
However, when they checked CCTV from shops in the area they found the culprit.
A person was seen buying a bunny mask from a shop along with a bag of leeks.
Officers realised a mistake had been made and closed the case.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40pm on Thursday, 29 October, 2020, a witness reported a man on Provost Watt Drive wearing a mask and carrying an item shaped like a machete.
“Officers conducted inquiries in the area and CCTV from a nearby premises showed a man in a shop buying a mask and leeks, which were put in a bag and are what the witness reported to police as being a potential weapon.
“No crime took place and no further police action was required.”