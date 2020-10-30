Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Bag of leeks confused with machete after police called to Aberdeen community to track down man in bunny mask

by David Walker
October 30, 2020, 9:06 am Updated: October 30, 2020, 11:20 am
Police were called to an Aberdeen community last night after reports of a person carrying a machete wearing a bunny mask.

They were contacted by a worried resident who reported seeing a person dressed dangerously on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth at about 9.40pm.

Officers canvassed residents in the area asking if they knew anything about a person carrying a machete or wearing a bunny mask.

They also paid a visit to the Spar to ask questions there.

However, when they checked CCTV from shops in the area they found the culprit.

A person was seen buying a bunny mask from a shop along with a bag of leeks.

Officers realised a mistake had been made and closed the case.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40pm on Thursday, 29 October, 2020, a witness reported a man on Provost Watt Drive wearing a mask and carrying an item shaped like a machete.

“Officers conducted inquiries in the area and CCTV from a nearby premises showed a man in a shop buying a mask and leeks, which were put in a bag and are what the witness reported to police as being a potential weapon.

“No crime took place and no further police action was required.”