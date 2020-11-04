Police search for pair who assaulted man on Aberdeen street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting for a man and woman following a serious assault in Aberdeen.

The 40-year-old was attacked on Charles Street on Sunday at around 3.55pm.

The culprits then fled in the direction of Causeway End.

They are described as being white and of slim build. They were wearing dark clothing with their hoodies pulled up.

Police and ambulance attended and the victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He was later released without treatment.

Officers are now trawling through CCTV to find the pair but have appealed for information.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who represents the area, also urged people to help the police inquiry.

He said: “It’s horrific that there was such an attack, and the fact it happened in broad daylight is even more concerning.

“I’m sure the police will be working hard, and I encourage anybody to come forward with any information they have.

“My thoughts are with the victim of the attack.

“Aberdeen is, generally speaking, a safe place, and that’s something we’re proud of as a city.

“It’s important that when things like this happens, people do come forward and help the police as quickly as possible.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who also represents the George Street/Harbour ward, said: “I’m shocked to hear that this has happened in broad daylight, next to such a busy area.

“My thoughts are with the victim and I hope he has a speedy recovery.

“If anyone has seen anything or has any information, I would encourage them to get in touch with the police.”

Detective Constable Heather Casey said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the area and studying CCTV footage as part of this investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Charles Street on Sunday afternoon.

“If you witnessed this assault, anything suspicious, or have any information on the man and woman responsible, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.