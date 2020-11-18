P&J Live will host world’s biggest inflatable 5k obstacle course

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Get ready to take on the Temple Of Doom as the world’s biggest inflatable 5k obstacle course heads for Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

UK Running Events announced today it will bring the hugely popular attraction to the north-east venue on October 30 next year, with less running and more gigantic obstacles – 27 in total.

Organises said: “If you loved watching Total Wipeout on TV you’ll relish the chance to pit yourself against the inflatable 5K’s gigantic obstacles with fearsome-sounding names like the Temple of Doom, The Mangle and The Boss. Watch out for the newest obstacle – The Demon – which runners will encounter twice!”

The huge obstacles will be indoors at P&J Live so entrants of all ages can enjoy the challenge and the fun no matter the weather.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We can’t wait to welcome this fun, family event next year.

“Obstacle races are becoming more and more popular and having the world’s biggest inflatable 5k course here will be fun from start to finish. Even better is that it’s suitable for all ages and abilities and we want families and children to join in a day to remember.”

Entrants don’t have to limit themselves to doing 5K . They can choose to complete between one (2.5K) and up to six (15K) laps of the course. The more laps you do, the more obstacles you have to navigate.

Those who complete the challenge will be rewarded with a high-quality finisher’s medal, a pair of runner socks, a neck buff and other finish-line goodies.

Black Friday deals, with up to 57% discount for places, will be running from November 22 to December 6. For details go to www.pandjlive.com