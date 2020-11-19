Change of date for Gary Barlow’s gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gary Barlow’s UK tour is being rescheduled – including his date at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

He will now perform at the north-east venue on November 30 next year, instead of June 15.

Barlow announced the changed dates to his Music Played By Humans tour today.

Hey Folks. There’s no easy way of breaking this news – but it’s something I want to do sooner than later. My tour will now be postponed to next November. We all know that making plans in these uncertain times are very hard. pic.twitter.com/Xn0SDD2PTl — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) November 19, 2020

He said: “Hey folks. There’s no easy way of breaking this news – but it’s something I want to do sooner than later. My tour will now be postponed to next November.

‘See you next year’

“We all know that making plans in these uncertain times are very hard. I am determined to try and see you all next year but I’m afraid it’s going to be the end of the year rather than the middle.”

Barlow also said the new dates won’t work for his planned guest star, Beverley Knight, due to her previous commitments, but a new guest will be announced shortly.

The Take That star added: “When we all finally meet again there’s a few rules – they need to be the loudest and noisiest gigs we’ve ever done. We have to all have the best time ever. There’s no more rules as the last two cover it!”

All tickets remain valid for the new date.

Big band music

Music Played By Humans – The Tour, will take inspiration from the orchestral and big band music which captured Gary’s imagination as a child and eventually led to his new album of original compositions.

The Take That superstar will be travelling with a full for 15 shows in 13 cities across the UK and Ireland.

For details visit www.pandjlive.com