Pair charged after £180,000 worth of cocaine seized in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two men have been charged after £180,000 of a class A drugs was seized in Aberdeen.

Officers made the discovery following an operation in the West End of the city yesterday.

The men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested and charged in connection with drug supply offences.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Rob Sim said: “Controlled drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to target those individuals who profit from their supply.

“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on.

“We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0880 555 111.”