New baby Jesus joins Aberdeen nativity display to spread message of ‘hope and joy’

A new baby Jesus has arrived in Aberdeen to take pride of place in this year’s festive nativity display.

The infant messiah will be joined by a new donkey for the traditional scene at St Nicholas Kirkyard.

The display will open to the public on Monday to mark the start of advent.

The new figures were introduced this year following a vandal attack which saw the figure of Jesus smashed in two, with his head removed.

Two wise men and a donkey were also damaged in the incident, which happened just one day after the display opened last year.

The Depute Provost of Aberdeen Jennifer Stewart said: “The nativity gives us the special opportunity to take time out and focus on the true meaning of Christmas.

“The message of joy and hope that the nativity represents is something that everyone in the city can appreciate, particularly this year. Peace and goodwill to all.”

The Nativity scene will be open daily, from dawn to dusk, until January 6.