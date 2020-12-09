New weather warning for rain issued for parts of north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for later this week, covering Aberdeen and south Aberdeenshire.

The warning advises that heavy rain is expected in the area.

It comes into effect at 3am on Friday, and will last until noon on Saturday.

The agency warns that there could be floods and disruption to transport, with bus and train services taking longer than usual.

Heavy rain is also expected in Angus and parts of Perthshire.

Meanwhile, two flood warnings from Sepa for parts of Moray remain in effect.

The areas from Boat O’ Brig to Spey Viaduct and from Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay are covered by the warning.

The Sepa website says: “River levels in the area[s] have now peaked and are starting to fall.

“However water levels remain very high and the likelihood still persists for some further heavy showers upon already fully saturated ground.

“As such any decline in level will be very gradual and the risk for potential flooding problems along the river still persists.”