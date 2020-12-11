Aberdeen man who tried to flee back to Scotland jailed for six burglaries in Tamworth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man who tried to flee back to Scotland after committing six burglaries has been jailed.

Ian Kim Smith, also known as McKinlay, was jailed for four and a half years for the crimes in Tamworth.

The 47-year-old, of Simpson Road, Bridge of Don, was arrested by police at a service station on the M74 on his way to Aberdeen.

He plead guilty to six burglaries in Tamworth between November 2019 and March 2020.

Smith was sentenced to 54 months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on November 19.