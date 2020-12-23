Aberdeen man assaulted friends after taking offence at party joke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man smashed a beer bottle, brandished a knife then pushed a friend into a mirror after taking offence at a “crude” joke.

Eduard Dimitriu was drinking with pals Marius Suciu and Paul Ionita at their flat in Torry on October 12 when he suddenly became irate.

Having admitted assault and threatening and abusive behaviour, the 26-year-old was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said: “A crude joke was made by one of the complainers and the accused didn’t seem to take kindly to it.”

Dimitriu smashed a bottle of beer in retaliation, then grabbed a knife from the countertop.

Mrs Souter said: “He went through brief moments of calm but would quickly revert to an aggressive state, picking up the knife and waving it in various directions.”

Dimitriu then pushed Mr Ionita backwards, causing him to fall into a mirror and cut his left arm.

He attended at hospital where the wound was glued.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “This was an odd incident and of a very serious nature – and it could have been worse.”

He noted, however, that the accused had a limited record and had show remorse for his actions.”

Dimitriu, Ferrier Crescent, was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and pay Mr Ionita £400 in compensation.

He was also placed under the supervision of social workers for one year.