Police release CCTV in Aberdeen fraud investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have released images of two people they want to speak to in connection with fraud in Aberdeen.

It is believed that the man and woman in the images may have information that could assist an ongoing investigation into a fraud that occurred in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The man and woman are believed to be from the Tollcross area of Glasgow.

Detective Constable Mark McKenzie, from the north-east division, said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man and woman in these photographs to please contact us as soon as possible as they may have information which could assist us. Likewise, I would appeal to them directly to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.