Plans to build 2,000 new council homes in Aberdeen ‘progressing well’

Plans to build 2,000 new council homes in Aberdeen are “progressing well” according to the local authority.

They are currently working on seven sites across the city, with each development in differing stages of construction.

A report discussed at the capital programme committee today outlined what stage each project was at.

A total of 179 homes have been delivered at Smithfield and Manor Walk, with 86 units being purchased through their buy-back scheme.

Construction contracts have been signed for sites at Summerhill and Wellheads, with 652 homes planned.

They include an additional 36 houses at Kaimhill.

Proposals for 897 homes in sites including Greenferns and Greenferns Landward Masterplan areas are being worked on by architects.

In addition, a procurement exercise has concluded for some developer-led scheme, with three sites proposed by two developers being recommended, which will total an additional 723 homes.

Aberdeen City Council capital committee convener Councillor Marie Boulton said: “It is fantastic to hear that progress is continuing well on building 2,000 new council homes for Aberdeen.

“I look forward to hearing the continued progress in the next few months and ultimately when the new homes are let to our tenants.”

Landscape architects, acousticians, and fire engineers have been appointed to help with designing some of the projects.