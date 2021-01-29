Ice warning issued for north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for the north and north-east.

The alert for ice will come into force at 4pm today, and remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

According to the forecaster, the region most at risk includes Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and parts of the Highlands.

The latest forecast said: “Rain and some hill snow will clear south across Scotland and then northern England during Friday afternoon with much colder air to follow.

“Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing across Scotland and then across northern England overnight with icy stretches developing where surfaces remain wet.

“In addition, wintry showers will spread inland from the North Sea to eastern areas overnight.