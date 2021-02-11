REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: More than 90 new coronavirus cases across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 90 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Latest figures from the Scottish Government show a total of 94 people have been diagnosed with Covid in the past day – the highest number of cases reported this week.

NHS Grampian has reported a further 45 cases in the last 24 hours, down one from yesterday.

Four people have died in Grampian, with another one death confirmed in the Highlands.

NHS Highlands has recorded a further 44 cases – an increase of 25 from yesterday’s data.

There are currently 34 people being treated in hospital, 11 of whom are receiving intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, there are no new cases reported in Shetland and two more in Orkney.

Across the Western Isles, three more people have testes positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 229.

Currently, there are no Covid patients receiving intensive care in hospitals across the Highlands and Islands.

Covid-19 in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, there has been a further 830 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

There were 24,121 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 4.0% of these were positive.

A further 48 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been registered. Scotland’s death toll is now 6, 599.

In hospitals across the country, there are 1,499 Covid patients and 109 in intensive care.