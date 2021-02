Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who was last seen in Aberdeen two weeks ago has been traced by police.

Justin Tosh, 31, had previously been seen in the city on January 28.

Officers now say they have found him safe and well, and gave thanks to those who assisting with the search by sharing their previous appeals for information.