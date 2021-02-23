Sniffer dog Ted leads Aberdeen police to drugs find

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been arrested following drug raids in Aberdeen.

Police have spent recent days searching properties in the Tillydrone and Seaton areas of the city.

Officers were joined by sniffer dog Ted during the raids at various addresses.

Today police confirmed cannabis and cocaine had been seized with more than £1,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 27 and 38, are to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for drug offences.

A police spokesman said: “This was an intelligence-led operation, and we are thankful to the local community for raising their concerns, and providing information.

“We are committed to supporting those affected by controlled drugs, and will continue our work with partner agencies to help the vulnerable.”