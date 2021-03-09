Aberdeen flight diverted after onboard illness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen-bound flight was diverted to Manchester after a crew member fell ill.

The British Airways (BA) flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen was delayed by more than two hours this morning after the plan was redirected mid-flight.

The unscheduled landing in Manchester was designated as a priority rather than an emergency due to the onboard medical issue.

Passengers were later flown to Aberdeen and are due to arrive by 2pm.

A BA spokesman said: “The flight diverted to Manchester as a precaution due to an unwell cabin crew member on board.

“The aircraft landed safely.​ We are sorry for the inconvenience to our customers.​”