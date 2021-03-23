Ice rinks handed six-figure boost to help them survive post-pandemic world

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ice rinks in Aberdeen and Inverness have been handed six-figure support packages to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curl Aberdeen has received £240,000 from sportscotland to help them reopen safely when the time is right.

The group said the funding will help ensure there is a future for curling in the north-east.

The Inverness Ice Centre has been given £189,000.

Grants totalling £1.75 million have so far been made from the ice rink support fund, which is part of the Scottish Government’s £55m emergency sports funding package.

Tom Brewster, the manager of Curl Aberdeen, said the funding was a massive boost.

He said: “As a lifelong curler myself, my entire life has been immersed in the sport from competing, working, coaching and socialising and I had grave concerns about the future of our sport not just in Aberdeen, but all over Scotland.

“This funding is a massive boost and will help to ensure the future of our sport in the north-east.

“I am much more positive now about the coming season and the future of curling in Aberdeen.”

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said he hoped the cash would help the rinks plan for their immediate and longer-term futures.

He added: “These are very challenging times, and it is important that we continue to work together with our partners across the whole sporting system to ensure that sport and physical activity is in good shape and ready to play its part in the recovery of the nation.”

Curl Aberdeen

Curl Aberdeen is a purpose-built curling facility situated to the west of Aberdeen.

Opened in 2005, it has held many competitions and events including the European Curling Championships in 2009.

The six lane curling rink is the only dedicated curling facility in the north-east.

There are more than 700 members of the club.