Snow in Aberdeen? Here’s when Met Office expect ‘arctic plunge’ to hit the north-east

Snow is expected to hit the north-east next week, with temperatures forecasted to hit zero in April, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has predicted that an “arctic plunge” will bring freezing conditions to Aberdeen.

Cold weather and snow are not expected to hit the city until Sunday, so there is still a few days left to enjoy some spring sunshine.

Forecast

On Sunday, temperatures will dip from a high of 9c midday to a low of 1c overnight.

A light snow shower is also forecasted, with some of that potentially lying on the ground in high areas, and a low of 0c is predicted.

Low temperatures will last into Monday, with the mercury never hitting more than 4c throughout the day.

Snow is then expected to fall again from 7pm until midnight.

On Tuesday morning, there is a 50% chance of more snow falling at about 10am, with temperatures remaining below 4c.

Met Office statement

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge explained why Aberdeen would be suffering such low temperatures in the next week.

He said: “From early on Sunday we’ve got an arctic plunge, which will be feeding air from a straight northerly direction across Scotland and then across the UK.

“That will be bringing temperatures down significantly. In some parts of the UK we will temperatures coming down 15c, compared with what we’ve got at the moment.

“On Monday we’re expecting temperatures in Scotland to be mid or low single figures during the day.

“In populated areas, we’ll see temperatures down to freezing levels quite widely. In Aberdeen, we could see temperatures down to -4c, something like that.

“Snow showers, there will be frequent wintery shows, mainly above 200m, but as the cold air really begins to really come in in earnest we could see those getting down to sea levels in some locations.”